10-Year Sponsored Investor Visa Forthcoming

Update – July 2, 2024: The Thai Cabinet approved the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) visa in May 2024. Additionally, they announced that the fee for an individual to obtain or exchange their current visa for an EEC visa will be dependent on the length of validity of the EEC at the rate of THB 10,000 per year.

December 22, 2023: The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Policy Committee has announced that starting in January 2024 they will offer EEC visas and work permits to foreign national employees and families of qualified investor companies. Both existing companies and potential investor companies will be able to apply for EEC visas and work permits subject to approval by the EEC. To qualify, the companies must operate within the EEC promotion zone and be approved in one of the 12 targeted industries. Companies investing in eco-friendly industries in the three eastern seaboard provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong will be able to sponsor four different categories of visas: specialists, executives, professionals and spouses/dependents. Depending on the employment contract with the company, the visa and work permit could have a maximum duration of up to 10 years. The specific requirements and criteria for the company to receive the incentives for its employees, including EEC work permits, visas and 17% personal income tax rate, will be announced in January 2024.

