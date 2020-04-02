As of immediate effect all DIFC Wills can be registered "virtually", either by online registration for:
- Financial Assets Wills;
- Business Owners Wills; and
- Property Wills;
Or via video conferencing for:
- Full Wills
With regards to the registration of a full DIFC Will it will be required that the Testator as well as two witnesses, join a video conferencing call with an authorized officer of the DIFC Wills and Probate Registry (WPR) on a predetermined date and time. The WPR provides a link to join the call when the appointment is confirmed. During this video call, the Testator should have their printed Will available. The normal procedure will then be conducted via the video call for the signing process. The signed DIFC Will is then required to be scanned and sent via email to the WPR for sealing.
A usual procedures for the pre-approval of the DIFC Will will need to be followed prior to the signing.
It is great to see the measures put into place to ensure continuity of business despite the current climate.
Times such as these are an opportunity to take stock, to consider your legacy planning and to make sure all proper arrangements are in place to ensure your loved ones will be taken care of in all eventualities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.