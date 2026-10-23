The Role Of The Inheritance Authority In Will Opening And Inheritance Certificate Proceedings

In the latest issue of the Successio revue, our Partner Julia Henninger in collaboration with Marco Frigg examine the role of the inheritance authority in proceedings for the opening of a will and the issuance of a certificate of inheritance.

While decisions made by the inheritance authority in these proceedings are merely provisional, they frequently have a significant impact on subsequent inheritance disputes. The authors advocate for greater clarity regarding the principles governing the scope of the inheritance authority’s review, as developed by administrative and judicial authorities, and propose a more nuanced framework for assessing the legal and factual issues that arise in such proceedings.

Read the article in German