ARTICLE
23 October 2026

The Role Of The Inheritance Authority In Will Opening And Inheritance Certificate Proceedings

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Borel & Barbey

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Founded in 1907, Borel & Barbey is one of Switzerland's leading law Firms. With nearly 60 legal experts, the Firm offers comprehensive services across all areas of law to a demanding clientele of corporate and private clients, both in Switzerland and globally.
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Partner Julia Henninger and Marco Frigg explore the critical yet often underestimated role of inheritance authorities in will opening proceedings and certificate of inheritance issuance. Their analysis reveals how these provisional decisions significantly influence subsequent inheritance disputes and calls for enhanced clarity in the review principles governing such proceedings.
Switzerland Family and Matrimonial
Julia Henninger
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In the latest issue of the Successio revue, our Partner Julia Henninger in collaboration with Marco Frigg examine the role of the inheritance authority in proceedings for the opening of a will and the issuance of a certificate of inheritance.

While decisions made by the inheritance authority in these proceedings are merely provisional, they frequently have a significant impact on subsequent inheritance disputes. The authors advocate for greater clarity regarding the principles governing the scope of the inheritance authority’s review, as developed by administrative and judicial authorities, and propose a more nuanced framework for assessing the legal and factual issues that arise in such proceedings.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Julia Henninger
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