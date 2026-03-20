Are You Receiving An Inheritance When Living In Spain?

If you have received or are about to receive an inheritance (also known as a bequest) there are some emotions that, based on my experiences of helping people over some 25 years, are common.

We are international financial advisers in seven countries across Europe. We help expats before, during and after their move to a new country. On arrival we "onboard" them with advice on how best to make their finances in the new country tax efficient and in line with their future plans.

Article Insights

Barry Davys’s articles from Spectrum IFA Group are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Spectrum IFA Group are most popular: within Finance and Banking and Tax topic(s)

If you have received or are about to receive an inheritance (also known as a bequest) there are some emotions that, based on my experiences of helping people over some 25 years, are common.

A desire to make good use of the money as Mum/Dad/Aunty etc had worked hard to save it in the first place – Guilt/Love

I should invest it in a way that Mum/Dad/Aunty would want or approve of – Remembrance

I know very little about investing – Fear/Embarrassment/Anxiety

I should be very cautious about what I do – Anxiety/ disappointment avoidance

What to do with an inheritance based purely on emotion rarely gives a satisfactory outcome. Especially as these emotions are accompanied at the time by grief.

Here are some articles that will help you make decisions based on a combination of emotions and facts.

If you wish to discuss your situation, please feel welcome to choose a time for a call that is convenient for you using my online booking system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.