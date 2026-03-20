Are You Receiving An Inheritance When Living In Spain?

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If you have received or are about to receive an inheritance (also known as a bequest) there are some emotions that, based on my experiences of helping people over some 25 years, are common.
- A desire to make good use of the money as Mum/Dad/Aunty etc had worked hard to save it in the first place – Guilt/Love
- I should invest it in a way that Mum/Dad/Aunty would want or approve of – Remembrance
- I know very little about investing – Fear/Embarrassment/Anxiety
- I should be very cautious about what I do – Anxiety/ disappointment avoidance
What to do with an inheritance based purely on emotion rarely gives a satisfactory outcome. Especially as these emotions are accompanied at the time by grief.
Here are some articles that will help you make decisions based on a combination of emotions and facts.
If you wish to discuss your situation, please feel welcome to choose a time for a call that is convenient for you using my online booking system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]