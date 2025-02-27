Enhanced Anti-corruption Measures Implemented In Ukraine

February 2025 – Ukraine has introduced two important laws to strengthen the fight against corruption. The laws—No. 4111-IX (Draft Law No. 11443) and No. 4112-IX (Draft Law No. 10319)—passed by the Ukrainian parliament on 4 December 2024, introduce stricter penalties for corruption, including criminal liability for companies and tax consequences for unethical practices.

The new measures include heavier fines, property confiscation, and stricter tax rules to combat bribery and financial crimes.

