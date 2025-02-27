ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Enhanced Anti-corruption Measures Implemented In Ukraine

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Ukraine Criminal Law
Olexander Martinenko,Lyudmyla Dzhurylyuk,Tetiana Kolha
+1 Authors
February 2025 – Ukraine has introduced two important laws to strengthen the fight against corruption. The laws—No. 4111-IX (Draft Law No. 11443) and No. 4112-IX (Draft Law No. 10319)—passed by the Ukrainian parliament on 4 December 2024, introduce stricter penalties for corruption, including criminal liability for companies and tax consequences for unethical practices.

The new measures include heavier fines, property confiscation, and stricter tax rules to combat bribery and financial crimes.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

Download in English: Download in Ukrainian:
1590458a.jpg

1590458b.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olexander Martinenko
Olexander Martinenko
Photo of Lyudmyla Dzhurylyuk
Lyudmyla Dzhurylyuk
Photo of Danylo Volkovetskyi
Danylo Volkovetskyi
Photo of Tetiana Kolha
Tetiana Kolha
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
