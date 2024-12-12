ARTICLE
12 December 2024

A Cum-Ex Settlement

RR
Rahman Ravelli Solicitors

Contributor

Rahman Ravelli Solicitors logo

Rahman Ravelli is known for its sophisticated, bespoke and robust representation of corporates, senior business executives and professionals in national and international matters.
It is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-regarded, market-leading legal practices in its field. This is due to its achievements in criminal and regulatory investigations and large-scale commercial disputes involving corporate wrongdoing and multi-jurisdictional enforcement, and its asset recovery, internal investigations and compliance expertise.
The firm’s global reach, experienced litigators and network of trusted partner firms ensure it can address legal matters for clients anywhere in the world. It combines astute business intelligence and shrewd legal expertise with proactive, creative strategies to secure the best possible outcome for all its clients.
Rahman Ravelli’s achievements in certain cases have even helped shape the law. It is regularly engaged by other law firms to provide independent advice.

Explore Firm Details
Denmark's Skat settled its £1.4 billion Cum-Ex claim against a former Barclays director and four companies, amidst ongoing High Court proceedings, with defendants maintaining denial of fraudulent involvement.
Denmark Criminal Law
Niall Hearty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Niall Hearty details how Denmark has settled with a former Barclays director and four companies in £1.4 billion case.

The Danish tax authority Skat has settled its claim against a former Barclays Capital director and four companies that it sued over a £1.4 billion Cum-Ex scheme.

Darren Wang Yip Lui and the four companies settled with Skat as part of a confidential agreement, according to a High Court order that has now been made public.

The settlement comes during a High Court trial that began in April. Lui and the companies were among dozens of defendants being sued by Skat over Cum-Ex. Cum-Ex was a share trading practice that saw more than one party claiming tax rebates on capital gains tax, even though that tax had only been paid once at most. Lui and the companies had denied participating in any fraudulent scheme.

Skat has accused Sanjay Shah, the British trader and founder of hedge fund Solo Capital Partners LLP, of masterminding the Cum-Ex scheme. Many other traders and companies are also accused by Skat of making misrepresentations on applications for rebates that defrauded Denmark out of billions of krone.

Lui, a qualified chartered accountant, worked for Barclays Capital between 2005 and 2013 and was a director at Barclays Investment Bank. He resigned from Barclays and agreed to take a job at Solo Capital, though he instead worked with a firm called Elysium Global. Lui said in his defence that he believed that Elysium and Solo Capital were legitimate businesses.

Skat's case is based on the allegation that Shah and the others it is suing never held any shares in the companies for which they were claiming rebates. It should be emphasised that Lui and the companies connected to him who reached settlement do not account for all those pursued by Skat in the High Court. It is also important to note that by accepting the settlement they have continued to deny participating in a fraudulent scheme.

But the settlement may give comfort to those yet to face civil proceedings over Cum-Ex. Reputational management concerns may mean that we will see more settlements in the future, arising out of these proceedings and any others that may be brought.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Niall Hearty
Niall Hearty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More