The UAE has introduced two new oversight bodies to enhance its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing efforts, aiming to strengthen financial crime prevention and align with international standards, improving its global standing.

Rahman Ravelli is known for its sophisticated, bespoke and robust representation of corporates, senior business executives and professionals in national and international matters. It is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-regarded, market-leading legal practices in its field. This is due to its achievements in criminal and regulatory investigations and large-scale commercial disputes involving corporate wrongdoing and multi-jurisdictional enforcement, and its asset recovery, internal investigations and compliance expertise. The firm’s global reach, experienced litigators and network of trusted partner firms ensure it can address legal matters for clients anywhere in the world. It combines astute business intelligence and shrewd legal expertise with proactive, creative strategies to secure the best possible outcome for all its clients. Rahman Ravelli’s achievements in certain cases have even helped shape the law. It is regularly engaged by other law firms to provide independent advice.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Angelika Hellweger of Rahman Ravelli details the UAE government's efforts to tackle wrongdoing and boost its international standing.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is creating two new bodies to improve its efforts to tackle financial crime.

In a move that can be viewed as both a commitment to strengthening its AML regime and a response to international scrutiny, the UAE government has issued a Federal Decree amending some provisions of its existing anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) Law.

The Decree creates two new oversight bodies: the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations, and the Supreme Committee for the Oversight of the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing. The Supreme Committee will monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of strategies implemented by the National Committee.

The Decree also establishes a general secretariat for the National Committee, which will be headed by a secretary-general. The secretary-general will also serve as the vice-chairperson of the National Committee and as a member of the Supreme Committee.

The new bodies will aim to improve collaboration between government agencies, the investigation of financial crime and efforts to ensure compliance with international AML standards.

The changes emphasise the UAE's commitment to strengthening its financial crime prevention measures. They are also part of the UAE's ambitions to position itself as a leader when it comes to financial transparency and security and boost its reputation as a global financial hub. The changes have been specifically designed to strengthen the legal structures that support the UAE's authorities that tackle financial crime so that it meets international expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.