ARTICLE
3 July 2026

Finland – Conviction For Russian Truck Exports With 3 Years And 8 Months Jail And €6.6 Million Confiscated

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A Finnish CEO has been convicted and sentenced to nearly four years in prison for orchestrating the illegal export of 135 trucks to Russia by falsely declaring them as transit goods. The case resulted in significant financial penalties against his company, including confiscation of profits and property obtained from the sanctioned exports.
Finland Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier posts (here, and here, and here), Risto Riihimäki has been convicted of aggravated sanctions breaches for his role in the export of 135 trucks to Russian in breach of the EU’s sanctions.

The trucks were declared to be transiting through Russia, but that was actually their final destination.

Mr Riihimäki was the CEO of the company Idän liikennevälitys IL Oy, and he has been sentenced to jail for three years and eight months, just below the 4 year maximum sentence for the offence under Finnish law.

In addition, the court has imposed a confiscation order against the company for the €600,000 in profits obtained, and €6m in other property obtained from the exports.

Although two other employees had originally been the subject of the investigation, ultimately they were not charged.

The conviction and sentence remain subject to appeal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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