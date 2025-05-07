ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Enforcement Trends In The US, France, UK And Switzerland Following The Executive Order Issued By President Trump.

BK
During this session, we will discuss anti-corruption enforcement trends following the executive order issued by President Trump on February 10, 2025, which paused new investigations and enforcement actions...
Switzerland Criminal Law
Webinar: Global Corruption Shifts: Navigating Change | Session 2

During this session, we will discuss anti-corruption enforcement trends following the executive order issued by President Trump on February 10, 2025, which paused new investigations and enforcement actions under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") for 180 days. Over these 180 days, this series will explore the anticipated changes in the Department of Justice's ("DOJ") approach to FCPA investigations and enforcement, the implications for businesses, the broader global enforcement and compliance landscape, and strategies for internal investigations and compliance programs. We will also discuss broader issues related to global enforcement and compliance, such as the new anti-corruption alliance between France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, announced on 20 March 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

