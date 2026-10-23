Choosing A Top ADGM CSP: What It Means For Your Business (Video)

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Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) provides an established common law environment for international families, entrepreneurs, investors and businesses looking to structure and hold assets in the UAE. Its framework supports a range of structures, including Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), foundations and operating companies, each with different governance and regulatory requirements.

For certain ADGM structures, one of the first considerations is whether a licensed Company Service Provider (CSP) must be appointed.

Under ADGM’s current framework, non-exempt SPVs and foundations are required to appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP. The CSP supports the establishment and ongoing administration of the entity, providing services that can include incorporation, registered office provision, statutory filings and corporate administration.

Choosing an ADGM Corporate Service Provider is therefore about more than completing the initial registration. For structures intended to hold investments, support succession planning or form part of a wider international arrangement, the experience and ongoing service provided by the CSP can be particularly important.

This guide explains when an ADGM CSP is required, what their role involves and what to consider when choosing a provider.

What Is an ADGM Corporate Service Provider?

An ADGM Company Service Provider is a firm licensed by the ADGM Registration Authority to provide specified company services within the jurisdiction.

ADGM’s Company Service Provider Framework establishes the requirements applicable to firms providing these services in or from ADGM. Depending on the structure and engagement, services can include:

supporting the incorporation and registration of ADGM entities;

providing a registered office;

acting as the appointed registered agent;

maintaining corporate and statutory records;

managing applicable regulatory filings and renewals;

supporting ongoing corporate administration; and

acting as a point of contact with the ADGM Registration Authority.

For clients establishing an entity from outside the UAE, the CSP can provide an important link between the structure, ADGM and the client’s wider network of professional advisers.

When Is an ADGM CSP Required?

Not every ADGM entity is required to appoint a Company Service Provider.

Under the current framework, non-exempt ADGM SPVs and foundations must appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP. Certain SPVs and foundations can qualify for an exemption where the applicable ADGM criteria are satisfied.

For structures where the requirement applies, the CSP supports the incorporation process, provides the registered office and manages applicable ongoing statutory filings.

Whether an exemption is available will depend on the circumstances of the proposed structure. Establishing this early can help ensure that the entity is set up and administered in accordance with the appropriate ADGM requirements.

The Role of an ADGM CSP

The relationship with a CSP typically begins before an entity is incorporated, but its role can continue throughout the life of the structure.

At the establishment stage, the CSP can assist with the incorporation process, preparation of required information and submission of the application to ADGM.

Once the entity has been established, ongoing support can include maintaining statutory records, managing regulatory filings, supporting licence renewals, recording relevant changes to the structure and maintaining applicable beneficial ownership information.

For structures that form part of a wider private wealth, investment or corporate arrangement, the CSP may also coordinate with lawyers, tax advisers, banks, investment managers, accountants and other professional advisers.

This makes ongoing administration an important consideration when choosing a provider, rather than focusing solely on the initial incorporation.

Choosing a CSP for an ADGM SPV

ADGM Special Purpose Vehicles are commonly used as passive holding vehicles within private wealth, investment and corporate structures.

An SPV can be used to hold assets or investments and may form part of a wider family holding structure, investment arrangement, joint venture or corporate group.

Where an ADGM SPV is non-exempt, it must appoint a licensed CSP. The CSP supports its establishment, provides the registered office and manages applicable ongoing corporate administration and statutory filings.

When choosing a CSP for an ADGM SPV, it is useful to consider the provider’s experience with the type of assets and wider structure involved. An international family holding investments through an SPV, for example, may have different administrative requirements from an institutional investment structure.

The ability to work effectively with the client’s existing advisers can also be important, particularly where the ADGM SPV sits within a wider cross-border arrangement.

Choosing a CSP for an ADGM Foundation

ADGM foundations can be used for private wealth structuring, succession planning, family governance and the long-term holding of assets.

A foundation is a separate legal person with its own governance framework. Depending on its structure, this may involve a founder, foundation council, beneficiaries and, where applicable, a guardian.

Unless an exemption applies, an ADGM foundation must appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP.

For families using a foundation as part of a long-term wealth or succession arrangement, administration should be considered from the outset. Changes to governance, beneficiaries, officeholders or other aspects of the structure may need to be appropriately documented and reflected in the foundation’s records over time.

An experienced CSP can support this ongoing administration while working alongside the family’s legal, tax and other professional advisers where specialist advice is required.

Beneficial Ownership and Ongoing Compliance

Beneficial ownership remains an important part of ADGM’s regulatory framework.

Applicable ADGM entities must maintain accurate and up-to-date information about their beneficial owners and notify the Registrar of relevant changes. Under the current framework, applicable changes to beneficial ownership records are generally required to be reported within 15 days.

ADGM has continued to develop its beneficial ownership regime, including through amendments introduced in 2026.

Ongoing administration should therefore extend beyond annual licence renewal. Changes in ownership, governance or other relevant information can create filing and record-keeping requirements during the year.

A CSP should have appropriate processes in place to maintain the corporate records and manage the regulatory and administrative requirements falling within the scope of its appointment.

Economic Substance Regulations and ADGM Entities

Economic Substance Regulations (ESR) previously formed part of the compliance landscape for certain UAE entities, including entities established within ADGM. The position has since changed.

Following Cabinet Decision No. 98 of 2024, UAE economic substance requirements ceased to apply to financial years ending after 31 December 2022.

As a result, new ADGM entities are not subject to the previous ongoing ESR notification and reporting regime. Historic obligations may, however, remain relevant for applicable financial periods between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2022.

This distinction is important when reviewing older guidance about establishing and maintaining an ADGM entity, as ESR should no longer be presented as a current annual compliance requirement.

Registered Office and Corporate Administration

For non-exempt SPVs and foundations, registered office provision forms part of the CSP framework.

The registered office provides the entity with its formal address in ADGM and is used in connection with official correspondence and corporate records.

For international clients, however, the value of a CSP extends beyond providing an address.

An ADGM structure may remain in place for many years, during which directors, councillors, shareholders, beneficial owners or governance arrangements may change. Licences and registrations may need to be renewed, while corporate records and applicable filings must remain current.

It is therefore worth considering how a provider manages the entity after incorporation, including its approach to deadlines, record keeping, regulatory changes and ongoing client communication.

What to Consider When Choosing an ADGM CSP

There is no single provider that will necessarily suit every ADGM structure. The appropriate CSP will depend on the entity, the complexity of the arrangement and the level of ongoing support required.

Relevant ADGM Experience

Consider whether the provider regularly establishes and administers the type of entity you intend to use.

A foundation used for succession and family governance may require different experience from an SPV established as part of an investment or corporate structure.

Regulatory and Compliance Infrastructure

ADGM CSPs operate within a regulated framework and are expected to maintain appropriate systems, controls and resources.

Understanding how a provider manages compliance, corporate records and regulatory deadlines can therefore be as important as understanding the incorporation process itself.

Ongoing Service

An ADGM entity is rarely a one-off administrative exercise.

Consider who will manage the relationship after incorporation, how ongoing requests are handled and how the CSP manages filings, renewals and changes to the entity.

Cross-Border Experience

Many ADGM structures form part of wider international arrangements.

For families, entrepreneurs and investors with interests across multiple jurisdictions, a CSP accustomed to working with international structures and professional advisers can help coordinate the administration of the ADGM entity within that wider context.

Coordination With Professional Advisers

Corporate administration can intersect with legal, tax, accounting, banking and investment considerations.

A CSP should be able to identify when specialist input may be required and work effectively alongside the client’s appropriately qualified advisers.

Can You Change Your ADGM CSP?

Yes. An ADGM entity can change its Company Service Provider where required.

The transition should be managed carefully to ensure that corporate records remain complete, outstanding matters are addressed and the entity continues to satisfy its regulatory requirements.

For non-exempt SPVs and foundations, the appointment or cessation of a CSP must also be notified to the Registrar in accordance with the applicable ADGM requirements.

Before transferring providers, it can therefore be helpful to review upcoming filing deadlines, outstanding regulatory matters and the records that will need to pass between the outgoing and incoming CSP.

ADGM Corporate Services With Cavenwell

Cavenwell Corporate Services (GM) Limited is an ADGM-licensed Corporate Service Provider supporting international families, private clients, entrepreneurs, investment structures and businesses establishing and maintaining entities within ADGM.

We support clients throughout the lifecycle of their structures, from initial establishment through to ongoing corporate administration and governance.

Our ADGM corporate services include:

ADGM SPV establishment and administration;

ADGM foundation establishment and administration;

registered office and registered agent services;

ongoing statutory and regulatory filings;

corporate governance and administration;

beneficial ownership records and applicable filings; and

coordination with legal, tax, banking and other professional advisers.

As part of Cavenwell Group, our ADGM team works with clients whose wealth, investments and business interests frequently extend across multiple jurisdictions.

Our approach combines local ADGM knowledge with experience supporting international private client and corporate structures, providing continuity from establishment through to ongoing administration.

Choosing the Right ADGM Corporate Service Provider

The right ADGM Corporate Service Provider should be considered in the context of the structure you are establishing and the support it will require over time.

For non-exempt SPVs and foundations, the CSP has an ongoing role in maintaining the entity, providing its registered office and managing applicable corporate and regulatory requirements.

Experience with the relevant structure, strong administrative processes, responsive service and the ability to coordinate with other professional advisers are therefore important considerations.

For international families, investors and businesses, choosing a provider that understands both ADGM and the wider context in which the structure will operate can help support effective administration throughout the entity’s lifecycle.

FAQs

What is an ADGM Corporate Service Provider?

An ADGM Company Service Provider is a firm licensed by the ADGM Registration Authority to provide specified company services within ADGM. These can include incorporation support, registered office services, statutory filings and ongoing corporate administration.

Do I need a CSP for an ADGM SPV?

A non-exempt ADGM SPV must appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP. Certain SPVs may qualify for an exemption where they meet the applicable ADGM criteria.

Does an ADGM foundation need a CSP?

An ADGM foundation must appoint an ADGM-licensed CSP unless it qualifies for an exemption under the applicable ADGM framework.

Do all ADGM companies need a CSP?

No. The mandatory CSP requirement applies to non-exempt SPVs and foundations. It should not be assumed that every company or other legal entity established in ADGM is required to appoint a CSP.

What does an ADGM CSP do?

For structures requiring a CSP, its role can include supporting incorporation, providing the registered office, maintaining corporate records and managing applicable statutory filings and ongoing administration.

Can I change my ADGM CSP?

Yes. An entity can change its CSP. For structures subject to the mandatory CSP requirement, the transition and relevant notifications must be handled in accordance with ADGM requirements.

Do Economic Substance Regulations still apply to ADGM entities?

UAE Economic Substance Regulations ceased to apply to financial years ending after 31 December 2022. Historic obligations relating to applicable periods between 2019 and 2022 may still be relevant.

What are the beneficial ownership requirements in ADGM?

Applicable ADGM entities must maintain accurate beneficial ownership information and notify the Registrar of relevant changes. Under the current framework, applicable changes are generally required to be reported within 15 days.

What should I look for when choosing an ADGM CSP?

Relevant considerations include experience with the proposed structure, knowledge of ADGM requirements, regulatory and administrative infrastructure, ongoing service capabilities, responsiveness and experience coordinating with other professional advisers.

How can I check whether an ADGM CSP is licensed?

ADGM maintains a public register that can be used to verify whether a provider is authorised to conduct Company Service Provider activities.