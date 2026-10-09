The Rise Of Family Offices And Wealth Structures In The UAE

The UAE is becoming an increasingly important base for international family offices and wealth structures, supported by its financial infrastructure, specialist wealth-management frameworks and long-term appeal to internationally mobile families. DIFC and ADGM in particular provide established frameworks for families looking to bring wealth management, governance and succession planning together in the UAE.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

The UAE’s position as a centre for private wealth continues to strengthen, and Dubai has become a leading hub for family offices because of its financial infrastructure. In practice, a family office in Dubai is a structure through which a family owns, manages and protects its assets, combining wealth management, long-term decision making and succession planning in one place. Recent estimates suggest family office assets under management could approach US$740 billion by 2030, while the DIFC reported more than 1,280 family-related entities in 2025. The largest family groups operating from the centre oversee more than US$1.2 trillion globally.

Those figures suggest that something more significant is taking place than a simple flow of investment capital. Increasingly, high-net-worth families and individuals are moving the structures through which wealth is owned and managed, bringing succession planning, ownership frameworks and long-term decision making with them.

This is increasingly becoming a story of capital migration rather than capital mobility. A decade ago, many families viewed a presence in the UAE as a useful addition to existing arrangements elsewhere. Today, a growing number are establishing family offices, whether for a single family or across multiple families, and relocating decision-making functions to the UAE. For families considering whether to establish or relocate a family office to Dubai or the wider UAE, the key questions are why this jurisdiction is attracting long-term wealth structures, how centres such as DIFC and ADGM support them, and how Sovereign helps put those arrangements in place for future generations.

What begins as an investment relationship often develops into broader wealth management services around ownership, governance, and succession. Once a family starts spending more time in the country and making decisions from the region, questions about ownership and succession tend to follow.

This is particularly relevant where wealth has been accumulated over many years and across multiple jurisdictions because it tends to be spread across structures that were established at different points in time, often requiring financial planning across changing family circumstances. As families become more internationally connected, those arrangements frequently come under review to define objectives, build a long-term plan, and reflect wider life goals.

Families want clarity about what happens next, and succession planning is a core family-office function, including whether their ownership framework will remain effective as the next generation becomes involved. Some families choose a single-family office for greater control.

Foundations have become increasingly popular in this context because of the continuity they can provide and the availability of these regimes within both DIFC and ADGM. Family governance may also include a family constitution or family charter with decision-making protocols, and philanthropy is often managed through foundation structures.

The UAE’s success as a wealth hub is not based on a single factor but on the confidence families have in the country’s long-term direction and institutional framework.

The Dubai International Financial Centre and ADGM have played an important role in that. The Dubai International Financial Centre offers a common-law framework and specialized legal frameworks for family wealth management that are familiar to international investors and advisers. Over time, this has helped create confidence around long-term planning and wealth structuring.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre also provides a regulatory environment for family offices. Establishing a family office involves selecting the right jurisdiction and legal structure, with advice from local professionals who understand local regulations and can coordinate the necessary services. At the same time, growing inflows of high-net-worth individuals continue to reinforce demand for sophisticated wealth planning solutions. Families arriving in the UAE are often looking beyond immediate investment opportunities. They are considering where future decisions will be made and how ownership should be structured for the years ahead.

The rise of family wealth structures in the UAE reflects the country’s growing role as a long-term base for internationally mobile families, supported by favorable tax regulations and specialist expertise.

For many, the challenge is no longer access to opportunities but creating arrangements that can endure as families, assets and jurisdictions become increasingly interconnected, while still meeting UAE regulatory and economic substance requirements.

The ability to bring these considerations together within a single planning framework through an integrated approach is becoming increasingly important.

For more than 35 years, Sovereign has helped families with wealth management services for family offices, including structures that support long-term ownership and succession planning.

From UAE foundations to wider family wealth arrangements, we work with clients to create frameworks that provide clarity today and continuity for future generations, with key services including investment oversight; this approach combines strategic investment planning with managing risks through tailored strategies shaped around your financial goals. Advice can also be built around a holistic plan covering liquidity, longevity and legacy, supporting retirement planning and education.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.