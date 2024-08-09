ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Let's Talk Asset Management: Episode 1 - UAE Spotlight (Podcast)

In our new podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector.
In this podcast Matthew Shanahan, a financial services partner in Dubai covers three very topical issues impacting the UAE asset management sector:

  • DFSA Consultation Paper 158.
  • Crypto and tokenisation.
  • Update on the ADGM investment funds regime.

