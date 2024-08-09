ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Let's Talk Asset Management: Episode 2 - Netherlands Spotlight (Podcast)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright logo
Explore
In our podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector.
Netherlands Wealth Management
Photo of Floortje Nagelkerke
Photo of Simon Lovegrove
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector. By doing this, listeners will be able to build their knowledge and get insights on recent regulatory developments and market trends.

In this podcast Floortje Nagelkerke, a financial services partner in Amsterdam provides a general outlook for asset management in the Netherlands and then touches on four key issues for the Dutch asset management sector:

  • Pension rules / pension transition.
  • Digitalisation / Crypto.
  • Sustainability.
  • Anti-money laundering.

Spotify/Apple

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Floortje Nagelkerke
Floortje Nagelkerke
Photo of Simon Lovegrove
Simon Lovegrove
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More