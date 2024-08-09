In our podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector. By doing this, listeners will be able to build their knowledge and get insights on recent regulatory developments and market trends.



In this podcast Floortje Nagelkerke, a financial services partner in Amsterdam provides a general outlook for asset management in the Netherlands and then touches on four key issues for the Dutch asset management sector:

Pension rules / pension transition.

Digitalisation / Crypto.

Sustainability.

Anti-money laundering.

