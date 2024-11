EJASO Asesora En La Venta Por Más De 4MM € A Una Empresa Española Líder Del Sector De Aguas

Founded in 1984, EJASO has grown into a leading multidisciplinary law firm in Spain, offering comprehensive legal services across all practice areas. Prioritizing talent, EJASO now boasts over 250 members, including esteemed professionals such as former judges and government officials. With offices in key Spanish cities and a trusted network of partners across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, EJASO has become a top 20 Spanish law firm by turnover, particularly serving the middle market. Its continued success is driven by client trust and a commitment to excellence in business law.