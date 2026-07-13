No Landfill On Your Doorstep: Five Legal Levers For Municipalities And Investors (Video)

Landfills are rarely popular. They transform landscapes, generate traffic, and raise questions about noise, dust, leachate, groundwater, crop-rotation areas, aftercare, and long-term liability. More fundamentally, landfills hardly fit the image of a municipality or a development area that prioritises quality of living, sustainable site development, and locational attractiveness. At the same time, the starting position is not simple: Switzerland continues to need landfill capacity for residues that cannot be recovered. Precisely for that reason, the right question is not “Are landfills politically desirable or undesirable?” The legally decisive question is: Is this particular site, for this particular material, with this particular operation, truly necessary and proportionate?

Swiss waste law clearly gives priority first to avoidance and recovery. Article 30 of the Environmental Protection Act (“EPA”) requires that waste be avoided and recovered as far as possible; the Ordinance on the Avoidance and Disposal of Waste (“OADW”) expressly accords greater importance to waste avoidance and material recovery. Landfilling, by contrast, is reserved for residues that are unsuitable for material or energy recovery, or that meet the requirements only after treatment.

For municipalities and investors, this is a central lever. Anyone seeking to prevent a landfill needs no emotional, blanket opposition, but rather an early, technically sound, and legally robust strategy. It begins with waste planning and structure planning, extends through land-use planning, the environmental impact assessment, the building permit, and the construction and operating permits, and ends only with closure, aftercare, and financial security.

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Does it really have to be a landfill?

The most important point of attack is the demonstration of need. A landfill is not just any private facility that can be justified solely by ownership, demand, and a building application. In their waste planning, the cantons must set out, among other things, measures for avoidance and recovery, the need for landfill volume, the sites of landfills, and the necessary catchment areas. The spatially relevant results of this waste planning must be taken into account in the cantonal structure planning; intended landfill sites must be designated in the structure plan and the required land-use zones delineated.

This becomes even clearer at the construction-permit stage: the cantonal authority grants such a permit only if the need for landfill volume and the site are set out in the waste planning and the requirements for site and structure are met. The need is therefore not a political slogan, but a condition of the permit.

For municipalities and investors, this means: the first lever does not lie only in the building-permit procedure. It already lies in the question of whether the demand forecast, the catchment area, the classification of the landfill, and the choice of site are coherent. Is there already sufficient residual volume? Was the need differentiated by landfill type? Were existing sites, extensions, remediation of old deposit sites, or recovery measures seriously examined? The Canton of Zurich shows in exemplary fashion that landfill planning is a multi-stage selection process: from around 400 proposals, suitable sites were identified; at the same time, sites are to be removed if, from today’s perspective, they are no longer suitable.1

A municipality that does not want a landfill should therefore demand, or commission, a counter-report on the need at an early stage. Not every arithmetical gap in landfill volume justifies every site. The weaker the need, the wider the catchment area, the better the alternatives, and the greater the site conflicts, the stronger the argument against the landfill.

Are there less intrusive alternatives to a landfill?

In modern waste law, landfilling is the final sink, not the preferred default. Waste is to be recovered for material or energy purposes where recovery burdens the environment less than another form of disposal and less than the manufacture of new products or the procurement of other fuels; recovery must be carried out in accordance with the state of the art.

This point is decisive precisely in the case of construction waste. Excavated and excavation material arises in very large quantities; the Federal Office for the Environment (“FOEN”) cites roughly 40 to 60 million tonnes per year. The overwhelming share is unpolluted and must be recovered as completely as possible, for example directly on site as building material, for the production of construction materials, for the refilling of extraction sites, or for permitted terrain modifications. Only where recovery is not possible does an OADW-compliant landfill come into consideration.2

Mineral demolition materials, too, are not automatically landfill material. Concrete rubble, mixed demolition waste, brick rubble, reclaimed asphalt, and road planings can, after processing, be reused as recycled construction materials. This conserves primary raw materials and reduces the pressure on scarce landfill capacity.3

The alternative to the classic landfill project thus becomes practically relevant: a disposal or recycling park, a sorting and treatment facility, a soil-washing plant, the processing of mineral demolition materials, a rail-transport concept, on-site recovery, or a combination of such measures. A disposal park is not automatically unproblematic; it too can generate traffic, noise, dust, and permitting questions. Legally, however, it is to be assessed differently from permanent deposition. For a municipality, it may therefore be more effective not merely to say “no to the landfill,” but to demand a less intrusive, circular-economy-oriented alternative.

Does the specific material actually have to be landfilled at all?

The third lever is material-related. Many landfill projects are politically presented as a question of capacity. Legally, however, it must first be clarified what material actually arises, what quality it has, whether it is polluted, whether recoverable components can be separated out, and whether treatment is required before deposition.

For construction work, the OADW requires information on the type, quality, and quantity of the waste arising, as well as on the intended disposal, where more than 200 m³ of construction waste is expected to arise, or where substances hazardous to the environment or health—such as PCBs, PAHs, lead, or asbestos—are to be expected. In addition, construction waste must be collected separately on the building site, in particular hazardous waste, soil, unpolluted excavated and excavation material, other excavated material, and further fractions.

This is a strong line of defence. Municipalities and investors should not accept that “construction waste,” “excavation,” or “mineral material” is labelled wholesale as landfill material. What is decisive are laboratory analyses, proof of origin, contaminant profiles, grain sizes, foreign-material content, recoverability, treatment options, and admissibility for the specific landfill type. The FOEN distinguishes five landfill types, A to E; these represent increasing hazard potential and are subject to differing requirements for contaminant content and eluate values.4

In practice this means: the more precisely the material is examined, the smaller the genuinely landfill-bound remainder can become. Recoverable components such as gravel must be separated out before deposition; heavily contaminated material may need to be pre-treated, for example by soil washing or thermal treatment.

Is the site compatible with planning, the environment, and neighbours?

A landfill is never merely a hole in the ground. It is a spatially significant project involving access roads, truck traffic, operating hours, dust, noise, drainage, leachate, groundwater protection, landscape interventions, crop-rotation areas, forest and nature-conservation questions, and subsequent recultivation. The Canton of Zurich expressly states that emissions such as noise, dust, or traffic must be taken into account in the specific planning and limited as far as possible; access and transport concepts should avoid nuisance effects on the neighbourhood.5

For larger or more hazardous landfills, the environmental impact assessment is added. An EIA is mandatory for Type A and B landfills with a deposition volume of more than 500,000 m³, as well as for Type C, D, and E landfills. Within the permit procedure, the EIA examines whether the project complies with environmental law; the environmental impact report must, among other things, present the effects and the protective measures.6

Agricultural land and the character of the locality must not be underestimated either. Crop-rotation areas (“CRAs”) are soils with high agricultural yield potential and serve food security; the Confederation requires the cantons to secure their quotas. The ISOS (Federal Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites) is, moreover, an inventory of national importance that is binding on the authorities and must be taken into account in structure and land-use planning.78

For municipalities, this is a classic lever in the balancing of interests. A site may be legally vulnerable if access, truck routes, proximity to residential areas, groundwater, landscape, CRAs, forest, natural assets, the character of the locality, or subsequent use have been insufficiently clarified. The same applies to investors from an economic perspective: a landfill near a development area can significantly affect marketing, building readiness, the traffic concept, quality of living, and permitting risk.

Who bears the long-term risk?

Landfills do not end with the last truckload. Closure, surface sealing, drainage, leachate, monitoring, maintenance, aftercare, and any later remediation can remain relevant for decades. The Canton of Zurich points out that harmful or nuisance effects can continue to occur after closure and covering, and that the costs of closure, aftercare, and remediation should not be borne by the general public.9

The OADW likewise makes this a permitting question. An operating permit requires, among other things, an operating regulation, a preliminary project for closure, and proof of coverage of the costs of closure and of the aftercare likely to be necessary. The construction permit may also contain requirements and conditions necessary to comply with environmental and water-protection legislation.

For municipalities and investors, this is central. Anyone who accepts a landfill today potentially accepts a long-term risk. Financial securities, aftercare funds, monitoring obligations, responsibilities, deadlines, dismantling and recultivation obligations, and the authorities’ rights of intervention must therefore all be examined from the outset. A project that argues narrowly on need and remains vague on aftercare is vulnerable.

Conclusion

Landfills cannot be prevented with slogans. Success comes to those who act early, precisely, and with legal certainty. The best arguments regularly lie in the need, in the waste hierarchy, in the examination of the material, in better alternatives, in site conflicts, in the EIA, in the balancing of interests, and in the financial security of aftercare. It is precisely there that it is decided whether a project holds up legally—or whether it drops out of the planning as an unsuitable site.

LINDEMANNLAW advises municipalities, investors, landowners, and project developers in all phases of landfill projects: from structure and land-use planning, through objections, appeals, and EIA proceedings, to negotiations with authorities, operators, and neighbours. If you wish to avoid a landfill, protect a development area, or have a project reviewed from a legal standpoint, we are pleased to support you with a clear strategy in construction law, environmental law, and procedural law.

Footnotes

1 Designation of landfill sites | Canton of Zurich

2 Excavated and excavation material

3 Mineral demolition materials

4 Landfills

5 Landfill planning in the Canton of Zurich – Information brochure (May 2024)

6 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA); Environmental Impact Assessment | City of Zurich; Landfills – Canton of Schwyz

7 Sectoral Plan for Crop Rotation Areas (CRA)

8 Implementation of the Federal Inventory of National Importance (ISOS) | Canton of Zurich