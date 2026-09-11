Webinar | I-9 Enforcement In 2026: The Audit Surge And How Employers Can Protect Themselves And Respond To An ICE I-9 Audit

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Greenberg Traurig shareholders Kate Kalmykov and Cole Heyer present a comprehensive webinar on navigating the surge in ICE I-9 audits, covering self-audit strategies under attorney-client privilege, penalty considerations, and common compliance pitfalls. Participants will gain practical frameworks for strengthening their organization's I-9 compliance processes in today's evolving enforcement environment.
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During myLawCLE’s webinar, Greenberg Traurig shareholders Kate Kalmykov and Cole Heyer will present Preparing for an ICE Inspection: I-9 Self-Audits and Attorney-Client Privilege on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. ET. This session will focus on conducting an I-9 self-audit under attorney-client privilege in today’s evolving enforcement environment. Attendees will gain practical guidance on structuring and documenting an I-9 self-audit, addressing common compliance issues, and navigating recent enforcement developments. The program will also examine penalty considerations and strategies for avoiding common pitfalls, including overcorrection, backdating, document abuse, and re-verification errors. Participants will receive a practical framework for evaluating and strengthening their organization’s I-9 compliance processes.