US I Visa Rules For Foreign Journalists: What You Need To Know

New US I visa rules from September 2026 will limit foreign journalists' stays to 240 days. Our US immigration experts explain the key changes.

Foreign journalists working in the United States under an I visa will need to pay close attention to how long they are permitted to remain in the country and the steps required to maintain their immigration status under new rules that will come into effect on 15 September 2026.

To date, most journalists* entering the US on an I visa have been permitted to remain for the "duration of status". This marker has allowed them to remain in the country for as long as it takes to complete the assignment described in their visa application.

Under the new rules, journalists* entering the US on an I visa would only be granted admission for a period of 240 days. By the end of that period, they must either leave the United States or apply to extend their stay.

Transition rules for those who are in the United States with a “duration of status” admission marker will allow them to remain for 300 days, until 13 May 2027. Any I visa holder who wishes to stay longer will be required to file an extension of status.

*I visa holders with a passport from the People’s Republic of China, not including those from Hong Kong and Macau, are already limited to stays of 90 days. Transition rules are different in those cases.

Extending an I visa stay

Journalists can generally apply for an extension of stay before their authorized period of admission expires. Applications may be submitted up to six months in advance, and a timely filed extension request would allow an individual to remain and work in the US for up to 240 days while USCIS considers the application.

However, the typical processing times for extension requests currently exceed 240 days, meaning that the request to extend filed just before an admission period expires is unlikely to be processed until after the period of extended work authorization has lapsed.

Leaving and returning

One approach that may be used by some media organisations is for journalists to leave the United States before their authorised stay expires and re-enter. A successful re-entry would ordinarily result in a new 240-day admission period. (Note that some short visits to Canada and Mexico would not trigger a new 240-day admission.)

However, this approach can present practical difficulties, particularly for those who have relocated with family. Frequent international travel may also be disruptive for employers and news organisations.

Alternative visa options

Depending on an individual's role and circumstances, alternative US visa categories may be available. Our US immigration lawyers will be able to advise you on whether other visa categories may be suitable.

Concerns raised by media organisations

In a joint statement, over 120 of the world’s leading broadcast, print and digital media, news organizations and journalists’ organizations, including the Foreign Press Association (USA), the BBC and the International Federation of Journalists, expressed concerns that “The proposal to limit visas to 240 days would disrupt [a] proven system, create instability for correspondents and their families, and reduce the quantity and quality of coverage coming from the U.S.

“That risks leaving the world less informed about American news and current affairs. Rival nations and powerful adversaries will waste no time in filling the resulting vacuum with narratives about the U.S. that serve their own interests before the truth.”

In a separate statement, the International Federation of Journalists said: “We fear that this new process will affect news coverage and quality journalism by forcing journalists to self-censor out of concern that their I-visa renewal could be denied. International reporting on US affairs will be impacted, ultimately undermining the public’s right to know about matters of public interest.

“We have witnessed many attempts by the Trump administration in recent years to control and restrict journalists’ work, and this is another example of that trend.

“For us, it is important that newsrooms and global journalists’ organisations, including in the US, speak out against these new threats on press freedom. It is a matter of public interest.”

Similarly, the Overseas Press Club of America said that “limiting foreign journalists to effective 240-day stays in the US curtails their ability to write, report and edit in the US and creates significant uncertainty for such journalists. It also places an undue burden on foreign and global news organisations in planning their US coverage.”

Litigation/other challenges

The new rules are already the subject of litigation in the federal courts. See, e.g., Unions, advocacy groups sue to overturn US visa rule for foreign students, journalists | Reuters. There is also a possibility, albeit very small, that Congress could overturn the new rules under the Congressional Review Act.