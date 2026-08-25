Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: Issues We Anticipate For The Summer 2027 H-2B Visa Petition Filing Season (Video)

Attorney Keith Pabian examines the upcoming Summer 2027 H-2B visa petition filing season, addressing the critical preparation steps employers must take starting in mid-September. With the H-2B program facing continued challenges and increasing competition, understanding the potential obstacles and strategic planning requirements will be essential for employers seeking seasonal workers for Spring and Summer 2027.

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

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Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers Issues we anticipate for the Summer 2027 H-2B visa petition filing season (linked).

Work on H-2B visa petitions for the Summer 2027 season begins in mid-September, which means now is the time for employers to start preparing for next season. In this week’s Pabian Law H-2B Visa Video Series, Attorney Keith Pabian looks ahead to the Summer 2027 H-2B visa season and shares his thoughts on what employers should expect as the petition process gets underway. With continued challenges surrounding the H-2B visa program, preparation and planning will once again be critical. Keith discusses some of the key issues employers should be thinking about now, including potential challenges during the petition process, the increasingly competitive nature of the H-2B program, and factors that could impact employers seeking seasonal workers for Spring and Summer 2027.

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