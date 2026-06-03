Immigration Insights Episode 25 | A Discussion Of The May 21st USCIS Policy Memorandum On Adjustment Of Status (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig attorneys analyze the USCIS Policy Memorandum issued on May 21, 2026, which fundamentally reframes adjustment of status as an "extraordinary benefit" subject to broad agency discretion. The discussion examines whether this policy shift is operationally feasible given consulate understaffing, visa processing backlogs, and the ongoing pause on immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

In this episode of the Greenberg Traurig’s Immigration Insights Podcast, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleagues Jen Hermansky and Michael Eisenstadt to analyze the USCIS Policy Memorandum issued on May 21, 2026, which represents a shift in how the agency intends to handle adjustment of status (AOS)—the process by which foreign nationals in the United States apply for a green card without leaving the country.

The memo reframes AOS as an “extraordinary benefit” subject to broad agency discretion, suggesting that most applicants should instead pursue consular processing at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad. The panelists question whether this shift is operationally feasible given consulate understaffing, existing visa processing backlogs, and the ongoing pause on immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries.

Their discussion covers the memo's discretionary balancing test, its implications for a wide range of visa holders, and the tension between the memo's guidance and existing statutory provisions that already permit AOS filings in many of the situations the memo treats as negative factors.

They share practical guidance including maintaining underlying nonimmigrant status, exercising caution around international travel for advance parole holders, and building documentation of economic and national interest arguments in support of pending or anticipated AOS filings.

self

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.