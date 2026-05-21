Giselle Carson | May 2026 Q&A | Corporate Immigration & Compliance | Marks Gray (Video)

With solid roots in Jacksonville, Marks Gray is one of Northeast Florida’s leading business law firms. Our team of client-focused attorneys endeavor to work with clients during every step of the process to not only meet, but exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence by handling each matter with unparalleled customer service, efficiency, and professionalism. Our clients, community leaders, and legal peers value us because they trust in our ability to serve a diverse set of clients with a unique set of business needs. Marks Gray is able to add value to a client’s business by serving as a key partner while helping them navigate the myriad opportunities and varied challenges inherent in today’s ever changing business landscape.
Immigration policy changes are creating uncertainty for employers and international workers. Understanding proposed modifications to F-1 student status rules and H-1B prevailing wage requirements can help organizations navigate compliance challenges and maintain their global workforce strategies.