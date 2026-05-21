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21 May 2026

Giselle Carson | May 2026 Q&A | Corporate Immigration & Compliance | Marks Gray (Video)

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Immigration policy changes are creating uncertainty for employers and international workers. Understanding proposed modifications to F-1 student status rules and H-1B prevailing wage requirements can help organizations navigate compliance challenges and maintain their global workforce strategies.
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Giselle Carson
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In a changing immigration environment, clarity matters. These weekly insights are designed to help you plan ahead, reduce surprises, and move forward with confidence.

This month’s Q&A focuses on:

  • Proposed F-1 student duration of status changes
  • Proposed prevailing wage increases for H-1B, E-3, and PERM cases

What employers can do now to plan ahead and stay engage

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Giselle Carson
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