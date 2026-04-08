March 2026 Global Immigration Recap | Americas

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Below is an overview of the major updates from March 2026 in the Americas region.

Canada

Quebec Updates 2026 Simplified LMIA Occupation List

The Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration has released the updated list of occupations eligible under the province's Simplified Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process. The 2026 list took effect on February 24, 2026, and will remain in force until February 23, 2027. A 30-day transition period will apply from February 24 to March 26, 2026, and during this period, LMIA applications submitted to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) may continue to be assessed under the 2025 occupations list.

The revised list reflects a notable reduction in scope, with eligible occupations decreasing from 76 to 60. Several roles have been removed from eligibility, including positions in information technology (such as software engineers, computer programmers, and web developers), engineering (including mechanical and industrial engineers), transportation (notably transport truck drivers), and a range of technical and support roles (including engineering technologists and user support technicians).

The updated framework places greater emphasis on critical infrastructure positions, select healthcare specializations (including certain physicians and medical specialists), and essential skilled trades aligned with Quebec's current labor market priorities.

As a reminder, the Simplified LMIA process allows Quebec employers to hire foreign nationals for designated occupations without demonstrating recruitment efforts, a key requirement under the standard LMIA process. With the contraction of the eligible occupation list, some employers may no longer qualify for this expedited pathway. Impacted employers should anticipate more rigorous recruitment requirements, longer processing timelines, and the need to evaluate alternative immigration strategies where applicable.

Quebec Temporary Work Permit for Workers Awaiting Permanent Selection (ie. Permanent Residence) Introduced

The Government of Canada has introduced a new temporary work permit measure for foreign nationals in Quebec who are awaiting a decision on their permanent selection.

Eligible applicants who have submitted a permanent selection application under Quebec's Skilled Worker Selection Program and received an invitation to apply for permanent selection, may obtain an employer-specific work permit for up to 12-months. This measure applies to individuals whose current work permits are expiring between March 13, 2026, and December 31, 2026.

This initiative is intended to address processing gaps by allowing foreign workers to maintain status and continue working while their permanent selection application is under review. Expedited processing is expected and applicants should apply prior to the expiration of their current work permits.

Canada Soft Launches Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident Pathway

The Government of Canada has initiated a soft launch of a new Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (TR to PR) pathway aimed at facilitating the transition of eligible foreign nationals already in Canada to permanent residence.

This program will allow approximately 33,000 admissions, focusing on individuals currently contributing to the Canadian labor market, including those occupying in-demand occupations and with established work authorization in Canada.

While full details have not yet been formally released, Canadian officials anticipate releasing additional guidance on the program's operation in April 2026.

Brazil

eVisa Is Now Available for Chinese and Indian Nationals

The Government of Brazil has implemented a new electronic visa (eVisa) option for Chinese and Indian nationals, streamlining the process for short term travel to Brazil.

Indian nationals can only utilize the eVisa for business purposes and those applying for tourism, formal employment, study, or other purposes must submit an in-person application at the consulate. Chinese nationals have no such restrictions and may use the eVisa for tourism, business (meetings, conferences), or transit.

This update reflects Brazil's continued efforts to modernize its immigration framework and increase mobility with key international partners.

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