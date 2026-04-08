March 2026 Global Immigration Recap | APAC

Also Authored by Melvin Ng and Riduan Fattah

Clark Hill's Global Immigration practice guides corporate clients and individuals through complex global immigration challenges worldwide. We pride ourselves on creative, compliant and people-centered solutions – looking at global mobility from a wholistic perspective in an ever-changing immigration environment. Our team assists with short-term assignments, long-term relocations, consular processing, document procurement, document legalizations/apostilles, and business visas in 100+ countries worldwide.

Below is an overview of the major updates from March 2026 in the Asia-Pacific region.

South Korea

Employment Related Changes that Require Reporting

The Korean immigration authorities recently classified certain employment-related changes as items that must be reported under the Alien Registration information update requirements. Starting July 1, 2026, all submissions must be filed online via HiKorea within 15 days. This rule applies across E, D, F and H series visa categories.

The following changes are reportable:

Job or occupation change

A report is required when primary duties change. If the job title does not exactly match the Korean Standard Classification of Occupations, employees must select the closest match based on primary duties.

A change in employment status (e.g., employed to unemployed, excluding permanent departure) must also be reported. This requirement is separate from the employer's employment change notification for E-type visas.

Industry change

If the industry associated with the role changes, a report must be filed within 15 days. Where classifications do not perfectly align, employees must use the industry linked to the primary duties.

Annual income bracket change

"Annual income" includes all income from gainful activity, such as base salary and fixed contractual performance-based pay or bonuses.

A report must be filed within 15 days of the point when a different annual income bracket can be reasonably foreseen. For foreign-currency pay, exchange-rate fluctuations are not considered; authorities focus on the accuracy of the reported bracket.

If official documents later confirm that income falls into a different bracket, a follow-up report is recommended. A discrepancy alone does not trigger a fine.

Hong Kong

Change to Visa Renewal Process

Effective March 1, 2026, the Hong Kong Immigration Department will accept visa renewal applications from eligible individuals and their dependents under the following schemes within three months (up from one month currently) prior to the expiry of their visas:

General Employment Policy (GEP)

Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP)

Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS)

Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates (IANG)

Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS)

Admission Scheme for the Second Generation of Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents (ASSG)

This change aligns with the renewal arrangement of the Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS), which already has the same three months' renewal application period.

India

New E-Visa Option for India

India has replaced the e-Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Visa with the e-Production Investment Visa (eB4), creating a unified and expanded visa category so that all companies (whether PLI or non-PLI) can bring in foreign specialists, engineers and technical professionals on a short-term basis.

Eligible nationals can apply for this e-visa via this link: e-visa eligible countries

Eligibility has been expanded to all Indian companies. The previous e-PLI visa was restricted to Indian manufacturing companies registered under specific government investment schemes.

The eB4 Visa is issued for a maximum of 6 months and allows multiple entries. This visa does not permit employment in India.

This specialized visa category is designed to facilitate the short-term entry of foreign professionals in setting up, expanding or operationalizing production facilities, including activities linked to manufacturing, installation, technical supervision and project execution. Certain activities that previously required an Employment Visa (such as Installation and Commissioning of equipment under supply contracts and activities for which Indian entities remit fees or royalties) have been reclassified under the eB4 category. This means that foreign nationals who have previously needed an Employment Visa can now apply under the eB4 visa, if they qualify.

Indian companies seeking to bring in foreign subject matter specialists under the eB4 Visa must register on the National Single Window System (NSWS) portal. Upon successful registration, a Sponsorship Letter is generated digitally with a unique reference number through the system, which is a mandatory document for foreign nationals applying for the eB4 visa.

Foreign nationals entering India under this visa category must register with the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within 14 calendar days of arrival in India. They should not travel outside of India until the registration process is completed.

New Zealand

Revised Conditions for Work Visa

From April 20, 2026, Open Work visas will be issued with one of two employment conditions:

(1) Open work visas permitting any work. Work visa holders under this category will be able to work for any employer in New Zealand and will also be permitted to undertake self-employment, operate as a sole trader, or own and actively operate a business. This condition will apply to the following categories:

Partner of a Worker Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Post Study Work Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

Partner of a Military Work Visa

(2) Open work visas requiring employment with an employer. Work visa holders under this category will need to work for an employer under a formal employment agreement or a contract for services, which is treated as employment for visa purposes. This condition will apply to:

Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa

Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa

Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Asylum Seeker Work Visa

All Working Holiday Visas

Individuals currently undertaking work that will no longer be permitted under the revised conditions may continue such work until their current visa expires. Employer-specific work visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa and Student Visas, will not be impacted by these changes.

The authority has also clarified that the principal purpose of a Working Holiday Visa will still be tourism. While temporary work is permitted to support a holder's stay, all work will need to be performed for an employer under an employment agreement or contract for services. Business ownership or operation will not be permitted under this visa category.

Increase in Skilled Residence Median Wage

The median wage for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program and AEWV-linked visas will increase to NZD 35 per hour. While the general median wage requirement for the AEWV was removed in March 2025, several immigration settings remain indexed to the median wage and will automatically adjust from this date. These include Green List salary thresholds, exemptions from advertising and minimum skill requirements for roles paid at least twice the median wage, eligibility for the maximum five-year stay for certain lower-skilled roles paid at least 1.5 times the median wage, and income thresholds for supporting partners and dependent children.

Additions to National Occupation List

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will recognize 47 additional skill level 1 to 3 occupations under the National Occupation List (NOL) for Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) applications. This includes newly redefined roles, which have been separated into more clearly defined occupations based on skill level and seniority. As with all AEWV applications, employers must advertise the role for a minimum of 14 days and demonstrate genuine efforts to recruit a suitably qualified local before offering the position to a foreign national.

Short-Term Graduate Work Visa

Immigration New Zealand has announced the introduction of a new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa and changes to the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV), expected to take effect from late 2026.

The new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will provide eligible international graduates who have completed their studies in New Zealand with up to six months of open work rights. This pathway is intended to allow graduates time to secure employment and, where appropriate, transition to an Accredited Employer Work Visa. To qualify, applicants must:

Hold a qualification at New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) level 5 to 7 that was studied full-time in New Zealand for at least 24 weeks and does not make them eligible for a PSWV;

Demonstrate access to at least NZD 5,000 in maintenance funds;

Not have previously been granted a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or PSWV;

Provide written approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade or Education New Zealand, where their studies were supported under the New Zealand Scholarship Programme;

Submit medical and chest X-ray requirements (if required, depending on the intended length of stay).

Note: English language, foundation and bridging qualifications are excluded from eligibility.

Once approved, holders must work under an employment agreement or contract for services and are not permitted to engage in business ownership. They are not eligible to support partners for work visas or children for Dependent Child Student Visas, although family members may apply for visitor visas or other visas in their own right. Individuals who have held this visa will not be granted a subsequent student visa unless they enroll in a bachelor's degree or higher-level qualification that makes them eligible for a PSWV. Applications must be submitted within three months of the expiry of the applicant's New Zealand student visa. The visa is a one-time grant and cannot be extended or issued more than once.

Eligibility for the PSWV will be expanded in late 2026 to include graduates who have completed a Graduate Diploma at NZQCF level 7. To qualify, applicants must:

Have studied full-time in New Zealand for the full duration of the Graduate Diploma;

Have been enrolled for the entire program, with cross-crediting and recognition of prior learning excluded;

Hold a bachelor's degree, obtained either in New Zealand or overseas, with no restriction on when it was awarded;

Provide evidence of their Graduate Diploma, a copy of their bachelor's degree certificate showing the qualification type and awarding institution, and an official academic transcript.

An International Qualification Assessment will not be required for overseas bachelor's degrees, although Immigration New Zealand may verify qualification authenticity for immigration purposes.

The PSWV granted under this pathway may be issued for the length of time the individual studied the Graduate Diploma in New Zealand, up to a maximum of one year. Individuals may only be granted one PSWV. Those who have previously held a PSWV will not be eligible for another, even if they complete further study at the same or a higher level. PSWV holders may support partners and dependent children for visitor, work or dependent child student visas, provided standard immigration requirements are met.

Australia

Increase to Skilled Visa Income Thresholds

The Australian Government has announced that the Skilled Visa Income Thresholds will be increasing from July 1, 2026, as per their annual indexation process. Skilled visa income thresholds will be increased by 3.9%, in line with changes to the annual Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE).

The increase will be as follows:

The Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) will increase from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,499. This will impact nomination applications for Subclass 482 (Core Skills stream), as well as the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186).

The Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) will increase from AUD 141,210 to AUD 146,717. This will impact nomination applications for Subclass 482 (Specialist Skills stream).

The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will increase from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,499. This will impact nomination applications for Subclass 494 (Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa), as well as the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187).

This change will not affect existing visa holders and nominations lodged before July 1, 2026. New nomination applications lodged from July 1, 2026, will need to meet the relevant new Skilled Income Thresholds listed above or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher. The nominated earnings per immigration nomination approvals are guaranteed annual earnings, exclusive of Superannuation.

Income thresholds will continue to be indexed annually so wages for skilled migrants increase at the same rate as Australian workers. This is in line with the government's commitment to ensure that people cannot use skilled migration to undercut Australian workers.

Japan

Formal Pledge Required for Applications Under the Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services Visa Category

Effective March 9, 2026, the Immigration Services Agency will require both the dispatching company and the client company to submit a formal pledge in support of applications filed under the Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa category for foreign nationals working pursuant to dispatch arrangements, including Employer of Record arrangements.

Under this requirement, each entity must attest that all submitted documentation is accurate and not falsified and confirm its understanding of the scope of activities permitted under the applicant's residence status. The companies must further ensure that the foreign national engages strictly in activities authorized under the applicable visa classification. The pledge also requires both entities to fully cooperate with immigration authorities, including providing additional documentation upon request, participating in interviews and permitting on-site inspections where necessary.

If any submitted information is found to be false, or if either the sponsoring or host organization fails to comply with the stated commitments, the residence application may be denied. Non-compliance may also adversely affect future applications involving other foreign nationals sponsored or hosted by the same organization.

Additional Requirement for Permanent Residence (PR) Applications

With immediate effect, the Japanese government has introduced a new additional requirement for permanent residence (PR) applications. Under the new rule, foreign nationals must hold the maximum period of stay permitted under their current visa status at the time of filing their PR application (e.g. 5 years for most work visa categories). Previously, a three-year stay was regarded as the longest authorized period of stay.

A transitional grace period will apply until March 31, 2027, during which individuals holding three-year work visas will be assessed under the existing rules as if they hold the maximum authorized period of stay, allowing them to remain eligible to apply for PR during this timeframe. Applicants must continue to meet the eligibility criteria for their current visa status at the time of the PR filing.

New Specified Residence Card for Foreign Nationals

From June 14, 2026, Japan will introduce a new Specified Residence Card for foreign nationals. The new card will consolidate the current Residence Card and My Number card into a single document, streamlining administrative procedures for foreign residents. Currently, individuals must complete residence-related procedures with immigration authorities and My Number-related procedures separately at their local city hall, which adds an extra administrative step. Although not mandatory, the Specified Residence Card is intended to simplify these processes by integrating both functions into one card. Unlike current Residence Cards, it will no longer display the foreign resident's particulars (including visa type and period of stay) on its face. Instead, these details will be stored electronically in the chip embedded in the new Specified Residence Card.

The Specified Residence Card will be available to foreign residents who hold a Residence Card and are undergoing an in-country immigration procedure, as well as to special permanent residents. Eligible applicants may apply for the Specified Residence Card when completing immigration procedures, including extensions of stay, changes of status of residence, applications for permanent residence or reissuance of a damaged card.

The authorities will also roll out a new format for the existing Residence Card and Special Permanent Resident Certificate. Under this updated format, some of the items currently printed on the front of the card (e.g. "period of stay", "type of authorization", "date of approval", and "date of issuance") will likewise no longer be displayed visually and will instead be stored in the chip. Current Residence Cards and Special Permanent Resident Certificates will remain valid and foreign nationals with these will not be required to switch to the new format or apply for a Specified Residence Card.

Singapore

New Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) Pass

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced that it will launch a new Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) Pass (AI and Tech) track in January 2027 to boost Singapore's attractiveness as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology talent. This track will replace the existing "Tech.Pass" and better align with Singapore's talent strategy.

To qualify for the ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant must earn at least SGD $30,000 for 12 consecutive months leading up to the date of application. This can be a combination of a fixed monthly salary of at least SGD $22,500 and vested non-cash components, such as employee stock option plans and employee share ownership.

The applicant must have at least 5 cumulative years of experience in a founder, C-suite or technical role with relevant working experience within the past 10 years from date of application.

The applicant's current or last-held employment must be in a tech company, tech division within a company or tech venture capital firm.

The company must have a valuation or market capitalization of at least USD $500 million, an annual revenue of at least USD $200 million or at least USD $500 million in assets under management. Tech companies with raised funding of at least USD $30 million will also be eligible.

Malaysia

New MIDA Expatriate System (MES)

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has introduced a new MIDA Expatriate System (MES) effective March 16, 2026. The MES will centralize expatriate application processes for Employment Pass (EP) and Professional Visit Pass (PVP) in the manufacturing and selected services sectors under a single digital platform. To utilize MES, companies must first register in the Invest Malaysia portal to obtain their login details.

No. Criteria / Guidelines EP PVP Key Post Term Post 1. ** For Companies in Manufacturing sector

Selected Services Sector Yes Yes Yes 2. Minimum paid up capital 100% Malaysian Owned Company – RM 250,000;

JV Company – RM350,000

100% Foreign Owned Company – RM500,000 Yes Yes Yes 3. Foreign Paid-up capital of at least RM1 million Yes No No mention 4. Immigration status – Must not be on the Immigration Department of Malaysia's Suspect List or Blacklist (SLBL). Yes Yes No mention but should apply 5. Security clearance – Must not have a criminal record under the Royal Malaysia Police's (PDRM) Security Clearance (BRI). No mention but should apply No mention but should apply Yes 6. Tax payment status with LHDNM (Tax Authorities) Yes Yes No mention but should apply 7. JTK approval under Section 60(k) of the Employment Act 1955 (for new applications only) Yes Yes No mention but will be applicable 8. Labor Market Testing MyFutureJobs advertisement –unless the position falls under the automatic exemption i.e. a) C-Suite & Key Posts (with MIDA Key Post approval letter before 15/6/2023); b) Minimum basic salary of RM15,000 and above; c) Investors/Shareholders/Owners; d) Corporate Transfers/ Placements / Trade Agreements (with corporate transfer letter from HQ overseas); e) Representative Office/ Regional Office (RERO) f) Renewal EP (with no changes in Job Title, Job Description and incumbent) No Yes Mentioned only on Page 24, No. 11 of the FAQ as part of the Required Docs. But we are of the opinion that this should not apply (as it is not mentioned in the PVP guidelines and PVPs are also not vacancies) 9. Passport Validity – with validity period of not less than 12 months Yes Yes Yes 10. Academic qualification – either Certificate or Diploma or Degree (and above) No Yes Yes 11. Working experience in related field for at least: Certificate – min. 7 years

Diploma – min. 5 years

Degree (and above) – min. 3 years No Yes Yes 12. Minimum monthly basic salary (excluding any form of allowance, incentive, bonus, fringe benefits, or other non-fixed payment) Min. MYR15,000 base salary per month ***Min. MYR5,000 base salary per month No 13. Employment status – must be currently employed by overseas companies. N/A N/A Yes 14. Localization Plan for Malaysian to be identified and undergo training program with a specified duration in preparation to take over the expatriate's position. Yes (not applicable for managerial position Yes N/A 15. Duration – Must not exceed a maximum stay of 12 months or as applied, whichever is lower. N/A N/A Yes 16. Eligibility for Dependent Pass Yes Yes No 17. Employment Restriction – The pass is specific to the Malaysian sponsoring company. The EP & PVP holders are NOT allowed to work for other companies (employers) in Malaysia. Yes Yes Yes

*Provided by The Corporate Lab Sdn Bhd

EP and PVP applications submitted through MES via the Xpats Gateway System will be processed within 15 working days. If approved, the company will receive a digital approval notification. For rejected applications, the company may resubmit the application without undergoing a cooling-off period.

Indonesia

Stricter Enforcement of Requirement to Publish Job Vacancies

The Ministry of Manpower has announced that it will immediately begin strictly enforcing the publication of job vacancies, based on the regulations first introduced in 2023. Employers that fail to comply may be subject to progressively applied administrative sanctions, including written warnings and potential suspension of certain employment-related government services. The requirement applies broadly to state-owned enterprises, government institutions, private companies and individuals.

Under the framework, employers seeking to hire foreign nationals are required to report available positions through the government's Employment Information System, using the KarirHub feature on the SiapKerja Portal. Reported vacancies must include details such as the job title, number of workers needed, qualifications or skill level, salary or wages offered and work location. Employers must also update the system once positions have been filled. The platform is designed to allow jobseekers to apply for roles, enable employers to manage recruitment, and support government oversight of labor market activity.

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