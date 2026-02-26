Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 23 | Top Cross-Border Employment And Immigration Law Issues For Employers To Consider In 2026 (Podcast)

Host and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Immigration & Compliance Group, Kate Kalmykov, welcomes Kelly Bunting, GT colleague and labor and employment practice shareholder, to discuss the complex overlap between US immigration and employment law.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Host and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Immigration & Compliance Group, Kate Kalmykov, welcomes Kelly Bunting, GT colleague and labor and employment practice shareholder, to discuss the complex overlap between US immigration and employment law.

They explore current challenges facing employers, including social media issues, religious and disability accommodations, wage and hour litigation, and heightened compliance in M&A deals.

Kelly offers practical insights on drafting cross-border employment agreements, managing restrictive covenants, and training managers to avoid liability.

The episode highlights the importance of coordinated efforts between immigration and employment counsel, especially when onboarding foreign nationals and maintaining compliance.

Tune in to gain actionable tips for handling workforce issues in a dynamic legal environment and the ongoing competition for global talent.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.