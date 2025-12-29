Québec, Canada: New French-Language Requirements For Employers And Workers

Québec is once again tightening its immigration framework, this time by introducing new French-language requirements for temporary foreign workers (TFWs) and stricter compliance obligations for employers.

Québec is once again tightening its immigration framework, this time by introducing new French-language requirements for temporary foreign workers (TFWs) and stricter compliance obligations for employers. Published in the Québec Gazette, these regulatory amendments reinforce the province's commitment to French language integration while adding new layers of complexity to work permit renewals, LMIA/CAQ applications, and employer compliance obligations across the province.

Key Points

New French Proficiency Requirement for TFWs: Effective December 17, 2025, temporary foreign workers with three or more years of work experience in Québec must demonstrate French proficiency at Level 4 to renew any work permit requiring a CAQ. This measure underscores Québec's ongoing effort to strengthen linguistic integration.

Effective December 17, 2025, temporary foreign workers with three or more years of work experience in Québec must demonstrate French proficiency at Level 4 to renew any work permit requiring a CAQ. This measure underscores Québec's ongoing effort to strengthen linguistic integration. Three-Year Grace Period Before Enforcement: Although the regulation takes effect in December 2025, Québec has introduced a three-year transition period. French proficiency verification will only be enforced starting December 17, 2028.

Although the regulation takes effect in December 2025, Québec has introduced a three-year transition period. French proficiency verification will only be enforced starting December 17, 2028. Exempt Categories of Workers: Agricultural temporary workers, employees of foreign state offices, and international staff of recognized international non-governmental organizations are exempt from this requirement. These workers will not need to meet the new French language threshold.

Agricultural temporary workers, employees of foreign state offices, and international staff of recognized international non-governmental organizations are exempt from this requirement. These workers will not need to meet the new French language threshold. NO Impact on LMIA-Exempt Work Permits: CAQs are primarily required for LMIA-based work permits in Québec. Individuals holding LMIA-exempt permits, such as intra-company transferees, are unaffected by this change, even after 2028.

CAQs are primarily required for LMIA-based work permits in Québec. Individuals holding LMIA-exempt permits, such as intra-company transferees, are unaffected by this change, even after 2028. Increased Employer Accountability: Québec now expects employers to play an active role in supporting French language acquisition. This represents a shift from passive compliance to demonstrable engagement.

What All Employers Need To Know

Advance Planning for Québec Assignments: All employers hiring foreign workers to Québec under LMIA-based permits must now factor in long-term French language requirements. Assignments exceeding three years will require proactive language planning.

All employers hiring foreign workers to Québec under LMIA-based permits must now factor in long-term French language requirements. Assignments exceeding three years will require proactive language planning. Mandatory French Language Training Disclosure: Employers in Québec must inform each temporary foreign worker of available French language training services. This information must also be included in all LMIA and CAQ applications, effective immediately.

Employers in Québec must inform each temporary foreign worker of available French language training services. This information must also be included in all LMIA and CAQ applications, effective immediately. Risk of Losing Immigration Privileges: Employers with 25 or more employees must comply with Québec's Charter of the French Language. Non-compliance may result in the revocation of the right to obtain LMIA and CAQ based work permits.

Employers with 25 or more employees must comply with Québec's Charter of the French Language. Non-compliance may result in the revocation of the right to obtain LMIA and CAQ based work permits. Operational Compliance Beyond Immigration: Language obligations extend beyond immigration filings to broader business operations. Commercial names, internal documentation, and public-facing services may all need adjustment.

Language obligations extend beyond immigration filings to broader business operations. Commercial names, internal documentation, and public-facing services may all need adjustment. Closer Coordination With Legal Advisors: These immigration changes are closely tied to Bill 96 and related regulations. Therefore, all employers hiring foreign workers in Québec should work closely with Canadian immigration and employment counsel to manage compliance risks.

What Foreign Workers and Québec Employers Need to Know

Preparation Is Key for Long-Term TFWs: Temporary foreign workers approaching three years of employment in Québec should begin strengthening their French skills well in advance. Waiting until renewal time could jeopardize work authorization.

Temporary foreign workers approaching three years of employment in Québec should begin strengthening their French skills well in advance. Waiting until renewal time could jeopardize work authorization. Employers Must Demonstrate Language Support: Québec now requires tangible evidence of employer support for French language learning. Informal or ad hoc efforts may no longer be sufficient.

LMIA-Based Employers Face Higher Scrutiny: Employers relying on LMIA and CAQ processes should expect increased review of their language compliance practices. This includes both workforce integration and operational language use.

Exempt Workers Should Still Monitor Changes: Even exempt categories should remain attentive to future regulatory developments. Québec's language-focused reforms continue to evolve.

Even exempt categories should remain attentive to future regulatory developments. Québec's language-focused reforms continue to evolve. Business Operations May Need Adjustment: As Québec strengthens enforcement of French language laws, employers may need to revisit branding, signage, and service delivery models. Immigration compliance is increasingly tied to broader corporate practices.

Looking Forward

Québec's latest regulatory changes signal a continued and intensifying focus on French as the cornerstone of social and economic integration within the province. While the immediate impact is limited by transition periods and exemptions, employers and workers alike should expect additional measures affecting both immigration pathways and day-to-day business operations. Close monitoring of Bill 96 and related regulations will be essential, as language compliance is poised to play an even more central role in Québec's immigration and employment landscape.

