Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 21 | Global Mobility In Motion: Trends, Strategies, And The Future Of International Workforce Movement (Podcast)

In this timely podcast episode of the Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Immigration & Compliance Practice, sits down with Jason Rogers, Senior Partner at Newland Chase Advisory Services, to explore the dynamic landscape of global mobility and employee immigration.
Together, they discuss how technology, evolving visa regimes, and shifting international policies are transforming the way companies deploy talent across borders.
From the impact of recent U.S. immigration changes and rising costs, to emerging "hot spots" like Poland, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, this episode provides a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges facing employers in today's competitive race for global talent.
Jason and Kate also delve into the critical role of compliance, tax, local employment laws, and data protection, while considering how AI and digital innovation are shaping the future of workforce mobility.
Whether you're an HR leader, legal professional, or business executive, this episode offers actionable insights into building business-friendly global mobility programs.
