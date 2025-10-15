🍂 Corporate Immigration And Compliance Newsletter October 2025 For You

🎃 Spooky Season Meets Immigration Season! 🕸️

Three Trends in Immigration HR Leaders and Managers Need to Know About

✅ Compliance Spotlight: I-9 & E-Verify Are Under the Microscope and more RAIDS are coming

✅ Visa Uncertainty are Here to Stay – But So Are Options

✅ Key Changes to the H-1B Lottery (and the $100K Shock)

Compliance Spotlight: I-9 & E-Verify Are Under the Microscope

It's no secret — I-9 and E-Verify enforcement is heating up.

More raids and audits are on the horizon, and HR leaders are already seeing the signs. The question isn't if you'll face scrutiny, but when.

The good news? A little preparation goes a long way in turning a scary disruption into a controlled process.

The first step is knowing the difference.

Visa Uncertainty Is Here to Stay — But So Are Options

If it feels like the visa landscape is changing every time you refresh the news, you're not imagining it.

From new proclamations to evolving lottery rules to unpredictable consular processing delays, uncertainty has become the only certainty.

For HR teams, that can feel overwhelming — especially when business needs don't pause for shifting policies.

But here's the bright side: options exist and our clients are hiring and we're getting approvals for visas for needed foreign talent.

Key Changes to the H-1B Lottery (and the $100K Shock)

The White House has proposed a tiered, wage-weighted lottery for FY 2027 filings. Instead of every registration having the same odds, higher wages earn more entries:

Wage Level IV → 4 entries

Wage Level III → 3 entries

Wage Level II → 2 entries

Wage Level I → 1 entry

This could mean nearly a 50% drop in selection chances for Level I roles, while Level IV jobs may see odds more than double. The registration process and form will be revised for employers to declare wage level at registration, and petitions must match that level with supporting evidence.

Adding to the disruption is the new $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions, expected to apply mainly to cases filed from abroad. This cost is not expected to affect extensions, employer transfers, or amendments — meaning employers retaining talent already in the U.S.

The silver lining?

