SEVIS Terminations And Visa Revocations Affecting International Students

Immigration enforcement actions involving international students appear to be increasing. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is actively reviewing SEVIS records for students in F-1 visa status and, in some cases, terminating SEVIS records or prompting visa revocations based on any prior interaction a student may have had with law enforcement—even if there was no arrest, charge, or conviction.

These actions may occur without prior notice to either the student or the institution and can impact students across the country.

Consider these best practices for Designated School Officials (DSOs) and other staff supporting F-1 students at the primary, secondary, and postsecondary levels.

Verify SEVIS and Visa Status

Students currently in F-1 status should review their SEVIS records, particularly if they have had any past contact with law enforcement. Students should also be advised that U.S. consulates may send visa-related notifications to the email address listed on their original DS-160 visa application.

Evaluate Remote Study Options

Even if a school does not withdraw a student's I-20, a revoked visa may prevent the student from remaining in the U.S. to complete their studies. Institutions should consider offering remote study options where feasible.

Many students may choose to leave the United States and return after their visa concerns are resolved. Schools should assess whether these students can continue their studies while abroad.

Maintain Consistency and Equity

Visa revocations can be difficult to challenge, and SEVIS terminations normally relate to a violation of immigration status—but in this context, the information triggering these actions may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Schools with conduct-related policies should ensure those policies are applied consistently across all student populations, regardless of immigration status.

Prepare for Increased Student Support Needs

International students are likely to increase their communication with DSOs and related staff. Institutions should consider whether additional resources are needed to support international student services during this time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.