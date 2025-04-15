ETIAS 2026? Start Of European Travel Authorization System Delayed Again

Implementation of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) has been delayed again. Initially expected to be operational in 2022, ETIAS is now scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2026. This delay allows more time for the Entry/Exit System (EES) to be fully implemented, which is expected to become operational in October 2025.

ETIAS will be a requirement for non-EU nationals from visa-exempt countries, including the United States, for short-term stays in the Schengen Area.

ETIAS is not a visa. Americans will maintain their visa-free privileges but will need to obtain the new travel authorization. This applies to U.S. visitors traveling to Europe for short stays of up to 90 days per 180-day period for any of the following purposes:

Tourism

Leisure activities

Business

Health and medical treatment

Transit en route to a third-country destination (only required if leaving the airport's international transit area)

U.S. citizens will need to provide the following to register:

Valid Passport: U.S. passport must be valid for at least three months after planned departure from the Schengen Area Payment Method: A debit or credit card to pay the application fee, which is slated to be approximately $8 Email Address: To receive approved ETIAS authorization

Additionally, travelers will need to fill out an online application form with:

Personal Information: Full name, date and place of birth, gender, and contact details

Passport Details: Passport number, issue date, and expiry date

Travel Plans: Intended first entry country and travel dates

Security Questions: Information about health, criminal record, and previous travel issues

The application process is designed to be quick and straightforward, with most approvals granted within minutes.

ETIAS will not be mandatory for U.S. citizens right away. There will be a six-month transitional period followed by a six-month grace period. During the transitional period, Americans will be allowed to cross the external border without ETIAS. They must meet all other entry conditions. During the grace period, Americans will be allowed to cross the external border without ETIAS only if it is the first time they are entering since the end of the transitional period.

ETIAS is valid for up to three years and for multiple trips to Europe. ETIAS authorizations validated during the transitional or grace periods can be used for trips once it becomes mandatory.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.