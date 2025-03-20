DHS Announces Requirement, Procedure For Foreign Nationals Who Have Not Previously Registered With Government: Key Details To Know

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on March 10, 2025, enforcement of national registration requirements for foreign nationals.

DHS said in a press release it will begin strictly enforcing Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which requires all foreign nationals 14 years of age or older to register and provide fingerprints to the federal government if they plan on remaining in the United States for 30 days or longer.

Specifically, the registration requirement mandates that:

Noncitizens over 14 years old register and be fingerprinted within 30 days of entry.

All registered noncitizens over 18 years old must carry proof of registration at all times.

Failure to comply can result in fines up to $5,000 or six months imprisonment.

Additionally, parents or legal guardians are responsible for registering their foreign national children within 30 days of turning 14 years of age, even if they were already previously fingerprinted and registered.

It is important to note that many foreign nationals have already met the registration requirement during the process of applying for an immigrant and/or nonimmigrant visa and are NOT required to register under the new process.

That includes:

Any lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Foreign nationals paroled into the U.S., even if their parole period has expired.

Nonimmigrants with a Form I-94 or I-94W, even if the expiration of their period of admission has been reached. This can be either paper or electronic.

Foreign nationals with immigrant or nonimmigrant visas who were present in the U.S. prior to their last date of arrival.

Any foreign national with an employment authorization document.

Any foreign national who provided fingerprints while applying for lawful permanent residence using the Form I-485, I-687, I-691, I-698 or I-700.

Any foreign national with a Border Crossing Card.

Such individuals should carry the above documents at all times as evidence of registration.

For those otherwise required to register, they must create a myUSCIS online account and complete the Form G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), which requests detailed biographic information about the person registering, including country of birth and citizenship, data of arrival in the United States, and anticipated date of departure.

It also asks for detailed biographic information about the person's family members, including country of birth. After submission of the Form G-325R, USCIS will schedule the person for a biometric services appointment at one of the Application Support Centers (ASCs), where the person will provide fingerprints, photographs, and signatures that the government will use to run background checks.

Following the registration, foreign nationals will receive a "Proof of G-325R Registration" in their myUSCIS account. All foreign nationals 18 years of age must carry and have in their personal possession evidence of their registration at all times, or is otherwise subject to fines and imprisonment.

The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm are still reviewing the timeline and implementation of the new process, generally, and will provide updates when further guidance is issued, or as new developments occur. There may also be some modifications based on litigation.

In the meantime, again, we recommend clients carry evidence of their registration at all times, such as their Form I-94 record, which can be obtained through www.cbp.gov/I94, and/or at the bottom of their I-797 Approval Notice; green card; EAD; and/or passport with entry stamp.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.