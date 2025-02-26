What Kinds Of Visas Can Siri & Glimstad Help You With?

The immigration team at Siri & Glimstad provides help to clients with a broad range of immigration needs (see other services we can help with). One of the most common topics we are contacted about involves questions surrounding kinds of visas.

What is a Visa?

A visa is the document that allows a citizen of another country to legally enter the United States. There are two types of visas, immigrant and nonimmigrant visas. These must be applied for through your local U.S. consulate in your country of residence before emgirating to the United States. Once the visa is granted, the visa holder can enter the U.S. lawfully and continue the process via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office (USCIS).

An immigrant visa allows someone to move to the United States with the intention of living here permanently. A nonimmigrant visa is for someone who wants to work or study in the U.S., but not necessarily take up permanent residence. The types of visas are explained at the United States Department of State.

List of the Kinds of Visas Siri & Glimstad Can Help With

Our immigration team can help with your initial visa application or renewals. The types of visas that the attorneys at Siri & Glimstad are able to assist you with are listed below:

SPECIAL STATUS VISAS

U Visa – for victims of crimes

Advance Permission to Enter as Nonimmigrant (I-192) – for inadmissible nonimmigrant visitors

TPS (I-821) –Temporary Protected Status for nationals of eligible countries

DACA (I-821D) – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

S Visa – witnesses and informants to a crime

T Visa – for victims of human trafficking

VAWA (I-360)

Special Immigrant Juvenile Status

TEMPORARY NON-IMMIGRANT WORKERS' VISAS

Employment Based Visas

E-1/E-2/E-3 -for visitors who enter the U.S. for commerce purposes

H-1B – for people in specialty occupations (see Immigration Regulatory Changes – H-1B Visa Lottery)

H-2A –for agricultural workers

H-2B –for seasonal or temporary workers

H-3 – special education exchange visa

I Visa – for employees of foreign media

L-1A – employment visa for an intracompany executive or manager transferee

L-1B – employment visa for an intracompany transferee with specialized knowledge

O Visa – for an individual with extraordinary ability or achievement

P Visa – for athletes, artists, entertainers, and their families

R Visa – for religious workers

TN Visa – for Canadian or Mexican professionals

Extension of Non-Immigrant Visa (I-539)

PERMANENT WORKERS VISAS

I-140 – Filed by an employer to petition for a worker who wants to stay permanently in U.S.

EB-1/EB-2/EB-3/EB-4/EB-5 – Employment-based visa for foreign nationals who possess extraordinary abilities, and their families

STUDENT VISAS

F1 – non-immigrant visa for international students who want to study at a U.S. university or other other place of education

J1 – non-immigrant visa for scholars, professors, researchers, etc.

M-1 – student visa for international students who wish to attend a vocational or technical program in the U.S.

TEMPORARY VISITOR VISAS FOR BUSINESS

B-1 – for business visitors

GB – [Christina – I can't find information on this – keep pulling up Great Britain visa info]

WB – for visitors conducting business on behalf of a foreign employer

VISITORS VISA

B-2 – for tourism or vacationers

Other Services We Can Help With

Visas are not the only area in which we offer help with immigration services at Siri & Glimstad.

Below is a list of some other areas where we can offer assistance:

Asylum I-589

Extension/Change of Status

I-730 Asylee Petition

Appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals

Federal Appeal

CFI/RFI Representation

Immigration Court Representation

Deportation Reporting with ICE

I-246 Stay of Removal

INVESTIGATIONS:

FBI Fingerprints

OBIM FOIA

CBP/USCIS/EOIR FOIA

DOL FOIA

DOS FOI

Immigration Criminal Issue Research

INFOPASS Appointment

Obtaining Certificate of Disposition

Obtaining Minutes from Criminal Court

Obtaining Certificate of Good Conduct

FAMILY IMMIGRATION:

Fiance Visa (I-129F)

Alien Relative Petition (I-130)

Humanitarian Reinstatement (204l)

Application for Adjustment of Status (I-485)

Waiver under INA 245(i) (I-485A)

Consular Processing

Joint Sponsor/Co-Sponsor for Affidavit of Support (I-864)

Waiver of Inadmissibility (I-601)

Provisional Waiver of Inadmissibility (I-601A)

I-212

I-360

Application for Duplicate Approval Notice or to Forward Case to NVC (I-824)

Green Card Replacement (I-90)

I-94 Replacement (I-102)

Employment Authorization Card (I-765)

Advance Parole or Parole in Place (I-131)

Emergency Advance Parole (I-131)

Appeal/Motion to USCIS (I-290B)

Petition to Remove Conditions on Residency (I-751)

Naturalization (N-400)

Replacement of Certificate of Naturalization (N-565)

Certificate of Citizenship (N-600)

Appeal of Naturalization Denial (N-336)

Vaccine Exemptions for Immigration Process (I-601)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.