USCIS Eliminates COVID-19 Vaccine Documentation Requirement

In a significant policy shift announced on January 22, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially removed the COVID-19 vaccination documentation requirement for individuals applying for permanent residency in the United States. This change marks an important evolution in immigration medical examination policies and streamlines the adjustment of status process for countless applicants.

Under the new guidance, applicants are no longer required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record. This modification applies to all pending and future adjustment of status applications, bringing relief to many immigrants currently navigating the permanent residency process.

Understanding the Impact

This policy change has several important implications for green card applicants:

First, USCIS will not issue Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs) related to COVID-19 vaccination documentation. This means that applicants who haven't included COVID-19 vaccination records in their medical examination reports won't face additional paperwork requests or potential processing delays.

Second, and perhaps most crucially, USCIS has confirmed that no adjustment of status application will be denied based on an applicant's failure to present COVID-19 vaccination documentation. This provides clear assurance to applicants and their legal representatives that the absence of COVID-19 vaccination records will not negatively impact their green card applications.

Historical Context

The COVID-19 vaccination requirement was initially implemented as part of the broader public health response to the global pandemic. Like other required vaccinations for immigration purposes, it was intended to protect both the immigrant population and the broader public health interests of the United States. However, as our understanding of COVID-19 has evolved and public health strategies have adapted, immigration policies have also been reassessed and updated accordingly.

What This Means for Applicants

For current and future green card applicants, this policy change simplifies the medical examination process. While the Form I-693 still requires documentation of other standard vaccinations, the removal of the COVID-19 requirement reduces the overall documentation burden on applicants.

Importantly, this change applies to:

Applications where RFEs related to COVID-19 vaccination were previously issued

Pending adjustment of status applications

New applications being prepared for submission

Next Steps for Different Scenarios

If you're preparing to file for adjustment of status, you can proceed with your medical examination without concern about COVID-19 vaccination documentation. Civil surgeons performing immigration medical examinations have been notified of this change and will update their procedures accordingly.

For those with pending applications who may have received an RFE related to COVID-19 vaccination documentation, USCIS's new policy effectively renders such requests moot. However, it's still important to respond to any other aspects of received RFEs within the specified timeframe.

Looking Forward

This policy change reflects the evolving nature of immigration requirements and public health policies. While other vaccination requirements remain in place as part of the immigration medical examination process, the removal of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement represents a significant streamlining of the adjustment of status process.

As with any immigration policy change, applicants are encouraged to work closely with their legal representatives to ensure their applications meet all current requirements. While this particular requirement has been eliminated, maintaining thorough documentation for other aspects of the adjustment of status application remains crucial for a successful outcome.

For the most current information about immigration medical examination requirements, applicants should always refer to the official USCIS website or consult with qualified immigration professionals.

The Importance of Hiring An Immigration Lawyer

