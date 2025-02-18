Breaking News – U.S. Reverts Dropbox Visa Eligibility To 12-Month Rule

In a major shift affecting many H-1B visa holders, the U.S. government has quietly rolled back the visa interview waiver eligibility—commonly known as "Dropbox"—from 48 months to just 12 months. This change, which has not yet been officially announced by the Department of State (DOS) or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has been confirmed by multiple sources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOS extended Dropbox eligibility to applicants whose prior visa had expired within the last 48 months, easing the renewal process and reducing backlogs at the consulates. Now, that policy has been seemingly modified, requiring that prior visas must have expired within just 12 months to qualify.

Various reports are confirming that H-1B holders who previously scheduled Dropbox appointments under the 48-month rule must now cancel if they no longer meet the new criteria. Additionally, individuals changing status from F-1 or H-4 to H-1B remain ineligible for Dropbox, meaning many will face in-person interviews for the first time in years. That being said, there has yet to be official guidance on the change.

This change may lead to delays in visa renewals due to the requirement of an interview for many more visa applicants, so please plan accordingly and do not proceed under the assumption that you are Dropbox eligible unless your visa expired within twelve months ago.

We remain available to help clients with visa processing issues that may be caused by this policy change, and as always it is important to double check on your planned visa application before you leave the U.S. to ensure you are in a position to meet current government processing requirements when you submit your passport. We will continue to monitor the situation and report on any other eligibility changes for our clients related to visa and other programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.