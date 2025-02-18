Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 9 | The Ins And Outs Of Obtaining Permanent Residency In Panama (Podcast)

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Immigration Insights series, host Kate Kalmykov is joined by Albalira Montufar, Partner and Head of the Immigration Practice at Morgan and Morgan. They discuss what makes Panama unique for retirement and investment opportunities; the process of becoming a resident; restrictions and exceptions for foreign workers; and an overview on Panama's tax system.

