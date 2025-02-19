U.S. Visa Dropbox Eligibility Reverts To Pre-COVID Standard, More Applicants Will Need In-Person Interviews

The U.S. Department of State has unexpectedly updated Consular websites with revised eligibility requirements for Visa Interview Waiver ("dropbox") appointments.

Effective immediately, dropbox eligibility is limited to applicants renewing a visa in the same nonimmigrant classification that expired within the past 12 months. While no official government announcement has been made, Visa Application Centers (VACs) are reportedly turning away applicants who do not meet the updated eligibility requirements.

What Has Changed?

Previously, applicants were eligible for dropbox processing if they held an approved nonimmigrant visa in any category that had expired within the past 48 months. For example, F-1 students who had obtained an H-1B change of status in the United States could utilize the dropbox process – appearing only to submit biometrics and drop off documents for consular processing. The expanded 48-month eligibility window was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to help reduce consular backlogs and was expected to remain in place indefinitely.

Now, it appears that only those whose prior visas in the same category that expired within the past 12 months remain eligible for dropbox processing. Applicants who do not meet this requirement must reschedule for an in-person visa interview or risk being turned away or face processing delays.

Impact on H-1B and Other Nonimmigrant Visa Holders

This change could have significant implications for H-1B, L-1, O-1, and other nonimmigrant visa holders who previously relied on the dropbox processing for visa renewals. Key impacts include:

Increased demand for in-person visa appointments at U.S. embassies and consulates.

Longer wait times for visa interview scheduling, particularly in high-volume locations.

Potential travel disruptions for those who had planned to renew their visa using the dropbox process.

What You Should Do

Confirm your eligibility before your scheduled appointment. If your prior visa expired more than 12 months ago or you are applying for a visa in a different category, you may need to reschedule for an in-person interview.

Plan for potential delays. Consular wait times are already lengthy, and this policy change may create additional backlogs.

Consider Premium Processing for H-1B extensions to help avoid travel disruptions.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates if and when an official government announcement is made.

