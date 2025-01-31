ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Executive Order: Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship

This executive order establishes a federal immigration agenda to preserve American citizenship by establishing a new policy agenda.
Executive Summary

This executive order establishes a federal immigration agenda to preserve American citizenship by establishing a new policy agenda. These policy actions seek to withhold automatic American citizenship from individuals born in the U.S.: 1) when that person's mother was unlawfully present in the U.S. and the father was not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person's birth or 2) when that person's mother's presence in the U.S. at the time of said person's birth was lawful but temporary (such as but not limited to visiting the U.S. under the auspices of the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work or tourist visa) and the father was not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person's birth.

Policy Actions

  • Prevents federal departments and agencies from issuing documents recognizing U.S. citizenship or accepting documents issued by state, local or other governments that extend citizenship to persons who fall under the aforementioned restrictions.

