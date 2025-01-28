Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This Order authorizes increased vetting and screening of those seeking admission to the United States, and those already in the United States.Agencies are directed toestablisha uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards consistent with those in effect prior to the Biden administration that will be used for any applicants seeking a visa or any immigration benefit, including enhanced vetting for those coming from countries with identified security risks.The Order also directs agencies toidentifycountries for which vetting and screening information is deficient enough towarranta partial or full ban on entry for nationals of those countries, as well asidentifyingentrants from those countries during the Biden administration to review their actions or activities since their admission to the U.S.

