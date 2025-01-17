J-1 Exchange Visitors From 30+ Countries No Longer Subject To Two-Year Foreign Home Residency Requirement

The Department of State (DOS) revised the J-1 Skills List, which lists home countries to which foreign nationals are subject to a two-year foreign home residency requirement.

The 37 countries that have been removed from the J-1 Skills List are: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Gabon, Georgia, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mauritius, Montenegro, Namibia, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay.

This change applies retroactively. J nonimmigrant exchange visitors who were subject to the two-year foreign residency requirement based upon the Skills List at the time of their admission to the United States in J status will no longer be subject to the residency requirement if their country has been eliminated from the list.

This change is particularly impactful for professionals who often face significant career disruptions and personal hardships due to the two-year foreign home residency requirement. Exempted individuals will be able to pursue further training and employment in the U.S. without disruption.

The elimination of this requirement for certain countries may make the United States a more attractive destination for top talent.

The change, however, does not affect individuals who are subject to the two-year requirement on other grounds, such as government funding or physicians in the United States for graduate medical training.

J-1 visas are work-and-study-based exchange visitor programs established by DOS. The Skills List that became part of that program was established to identify countries with a shortage of certain skills and then ensure that those who gained those skills in the United States would return to their home countries to ensure that knowledge and skills gained during the exchange program would be shared with the individual's home country. From time to time, DOS revises the list to ensure it is accurately accomplishing the goal that foreign nationals return to their home country when most needed. In this revision, DOS is updating the countries included on the Skills List, but not updating the skills listed.

