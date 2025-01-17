Immigration Insights Episodes 1 & 2

As we kick off the new year, you are invited to listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast's Immigration Insights series titled, "Navigating the EB-5 Program: Insights and Updates" and "Navigating US Immigration Law and Tax Complexities for High-Net-Worth Individuals."

In the first episode, attorneys Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky discuss the intricacies of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. They cover the program's history, recent changes under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, and strategies for navigating the reserved visa set aside categories. The episode highlights the importance of lawful source and path of funds, concurrent filing benefits, and the impact of mandamus actions on processing delays. With over 8,000 EB-5 investors represented, Kate and Jennifer address leveraging the EB-5 program to obtain U.S. permanent residency.

In the second episode, Kate Kalmykov is joined by GT colleague and Tax Practice Shareholder Erez Tucner to explore the intersection of U.S. immigration and tax considerations for high-net-worth individuals. They discuss the implications of U.S. tax residency, strategies for tax planning before moving to the United States, and the complexities of the exit tax for those relinquishing U.S. residency. They address the impact of estate taxes and the importance of aligning immigration and tax objectives. Lastly, Kate and Erez talk about individuals navigating the U.S. immigration process and while managing global tax obligations.

The Immigration Insights podcast series is designed to help business leaders, in-house counsel and human resources personnel, immigrant investors, and entrepreneurs navigate recent legislative, regulatory, litigation, and administrative developments in immigration law. The podcast will also highlight the intersection of immigration law with other areas of law including employment, tax, and international trade, as well as provide key takeaways for strategies and compliance. The Greenberg Traurig Global Immigration & Compliance Practice leverages the firm's breadth of experience across the United States, as well as its international offices, to provide clients with tailored strategies for achieving their immigration goals worldwide.

