Not Too Late: Biden Administration Urged To Make Pro-Business Immigration Moves Now

The Biden Administration is being urged to finalize some business immigration issues before Jan. 20, 2025, when the next presidential administration takes office, including:

Surge resources: Democratic lawmakers asked USCIS to "surge" resources to eliminate the backlog of employment authorization applications (for new arrivals and other non-citizens) using the $34 million that had been set aside for discharging backlogs with new technologies, staffing increases, and greater use of worker overtime.

USCIS already instituted the parts of the rule that changed the H-1B lottery to make it make it more difficult to "game" the system.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will provide updates as they become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.