What U.S. Travelers To UK Need To Know About UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

Americans traveling to the UK as tourists or business visitors are generally visa-exempt. Starting on Jan. 8, 2025, visa-exempt Americans traveling to the UK will need to use the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme prior to travel. Americans will be able to apply for ETA starting on Nov. 27, 2024.

Like the U.S. ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), ETAs are digitally linked to the traveler's passport, allowing smoother and more secure immigration processing.

Applying for an ETA costs ten pounds. The ETA expires either two years after issuance or when the individual's passport expires – whichever is earlier. If an individual obtains a new passport, they must apply for new ETA.

The ETA allows:

Multiple entries

Stays for no longer than six months

The ETA is being rolled out in phases. It is already in effect for nationals from the Gulf States. On Jan. 8, 2025, approximately 50 other countries, including the United States, will be added to the list. ETA will be rolled out for European countries on April 2, 2025.

The application is online and through the UK ETA app. Every individual who is traveling will need a separate ETA application. It is best to apply early, although applications are usually processed within three working days.

The similar ETIAS program for travel to the European Union has been delayed, but it is expected to go into effect sometime in 2025.