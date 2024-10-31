Immigration Insights Episode 1: Navigating The EB-5 Program: Insights And Updates

You are invited to listen to Episode 1 of GT's Big Law Redefined Podcast's Immigration Insights series, "Navigating the EB-5 Program: Insights and Updates."



In the first episode of the Immigration Insights series on Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast, attorneys Kate Kalmykov and Jennifer Hermansky discuss the intricacies of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. They cover the program's history, recent changes under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, and strategies for navigating the reserved visa set aside categories. The episode highlights the importance of lawful source and path of funds, concurrent filing benefits, and the impact of mandamus actions on processing delays. With over 8,000 EB-5 investors represented, Kate and Jennifer address leveraging the EB-5 program to obtain U.S. permanent residency.



GT's Big Law Redefined Podcast offers timely review of changes in the law that may impact clients across a broad range of sectors worldwide. Hosts and guests will also discuss hot topics covering innovative client strategies; associate recruitment, sponsorship, mentorship, and retention; investment in talent development and legal technology; trailblazing "new normal" work and client space trends; and the importance of culture, vision, and succession planning; among others.



The podcast is available on the Greenberg Traurig website and Apple Podcasts.

