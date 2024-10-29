A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

The UK's introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization ("ETA") is the culmination of the government's move to a fully digital immigration system, a well-documented change in the UK immigration goal toward digital innovation over the last several years. The ETA is a digital permission to travel to the UK as a visitor without a visa stamp/foil in one's passport. This process is similar to the ESTA program which requires most European nationals, among other visa-exempt countries, to apply electronically for permission before traveling to the USA.

The government has now confirmed that the ETA will be rolled out to visa exempt nationals travelling to the UK from of Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA among others beginning January 8, 2025. This includes European Union (EU) nationals visiting the UK on or after April 2, 2025, who will interestingly also require an ETA. ETAs to visit the UK are currently required for nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Nationals of countries who will be subject to the ETA process starting January 8, 2025 can apply for their ETA beginning November 27, 2024. EU nationals can apply for an ETA at the earliest on March 5, 2025. Applications for ETAs are submitted through the UK ETA app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app will require the applicant to scan the passport with which they will be travelling and upload a photo of themselves as well as answer some basic personal questions. There is a £10 fee for the ETA which must be paid upon submission of the application. The Home Office has advised that applications should be processed within three (3) working days but can take longer.

ETAs are valid for up to two (2) years, or to the expiration date of the passport linked to the application, whichever is shorter. There is no limit on how often an applicant travels to the UK during that period; however, they cannot stay in the UK longer than six months at any one time and must not be seen to be residing in the UK through their frequent and successive visits. If an ETA applicant obtains a new passport before their ETA expires, they will need to apply for a new ETA as it cannot be transferred from one passport to another.

One is eligible for an ETA if they are from a visa exempt country and are going to the UK for tourism, visiting family or friends, carrying out permitted business activities, permitted paid engagements or transiting through the UK. ETA holders remain subject to the same rules as all other visitors. This means that they are not allowed to work for a UK company or carry out business in a self-employed capacity. Nor can they give notice of intention to marry/form a civil partnership or marry or register a civil partnership, a marriage visitor visa is still required for this.

The Home Office has confirmed that the rules now bar those who have previously been refused a visitor visa will also be denied an ETA, unless they have subsequently been issued a visitor visa stamp/ foil. ETAs can also be refused where the applicant has previously had an ETA cancelled or denied, other than on suitability grounds. The Home Office will also be able to refuse or cancel an ETA where the applicant previously overstayed, even if they left the UK voluntarily.

Anyone who has a visa, pre-settled or settled status in the UK does not need to apply for an ETA.

