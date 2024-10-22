ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Employer Preparations For Fiscal Year 2026 H-1B Season

BT
Barnes & Thornburg

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg logo
Explore Firm Details
While Fiscal Year 2025 just began Oct. 1 for employers, they should look ahead to Fiscal Year 2026's H-1B season and its accompanying lottery as changes are on the horizon.
United States Immigration
Photo of Elizabeth Wei
Photo of Brent Mitchell
Authors

While Fiscal Year 2025 just began Oct. 1 for employers, they should look ahead to Fiscal Year 2026's H-1B season and its accompanying lottery as changes are on the horizon.

For those new to the H-1B lottery, the annual regular limitation for the allotment of visas in the H-1B category is 65,000, with an additional 20,000 H-1B visas available to graduates of U.S. master's degree programs. Of the 65,000 H-1B visas allocated to the "regular cap," 6,800 are set aside each fiscal year for the H-1B1 program designated for the temporarily employment of workers from Chile and Singapore), with any unused visas becoming available for H-1B use for the next fiscal year's regular H-1B cap.

Lottery Registration Fees to Increase

Since the launch of the electronic H-1B registration system by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in 2020, the fee per individual lottery registration has been $10. In Fiscal Year 2026, which will officially kick off with registration in March 2025, the fee will increase to $215.

The increase, aimed at deterring fraud and duplicative registrations, likely will prompt employers to be more selective with respect to H-1B candidates entered into the lottery in order to avoid the higher fees.

Potential H-1B Candidates

In preparation for the H-1B registration period, the best practice for employers is to review records of current and prospective non-U.S. workers to identify those eligible for H-1B status for FY 2026, which begins on Oct. 1, 2025. Such individuals include, but are not limited to:

  • Students, recent hires, or paid interns who hold F-1 visa status and are working under Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT employment authorization. Employers may also include incoming new hires who will otherwise be eligible for H-1B status based upon an anticipated degree completion date in spring 2025.
  • Certain L-1 intracompany transferees who are limited by time restrictions in their respective L-1 category
  • Prospective non-U.S. worker employees who qualify for H-1B status but have not previously held H-1B status
  • Certain E-3 and H-1B1 visa holders and spouses in H-4, L-2, or E-2 status

Due to the changes to the electronic registration process, it is crucial employers begin to collect information on potential H-1B candidates for Fiscal Year 2026 as soon as possible. Thorough review and advance planning will position employers to make the most of the upcoming H-1B registration period.

This article was co-authored by Tieranny Cutler, independent contract attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elizabeth Wei
Elizabeth Wei
Photo of Brent Mitchell
Brent Mitchell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More