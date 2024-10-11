At a glance

All employment-based Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing will remain the same in November.

USCIS will honor Dates for Filing for employment-based categories in November.

A closer look

According to the State Department's November Visa Bulletin, Final Action cutoff dates for issuance of an immigrant visa or approval of an adjustment of status application will be as follows:

USCIS has announced it will accept applications for adjustment of status based on the Visa Bulletin Dates for Filing chart in November. The November Dates for Filing are unchanged from October. A full list of the November Dates for Filing can be found below.

Final Action Dates for November 2024

EB-1

China: November 8, 2022

India: February 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: March 22, 2020

India: July 15, 2012

All other countries: March 15, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: April 1, 2020

India: November 1, 2012

All other countries: November 15, 2022

EB-3 Other Workers

China: January 1, 2017

India: November 1, 2012

All other countries: December 1, 2020

EB-4

All countries: January 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: July 15, 2016

India: January 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

Dates for Filing for November 2024

EB-1

China: January 1, 2023

India: April 15, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: October 1, 2020

India: January 1, 2013

All other countries: August 1, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: November 15, 2020

India: June 8, 2013

All other countries: March 1, 2023

EB-3 Other Workers

China: January 1, 2018

India: June 8, 2013

All other countries: May 22, 2021

EB-4

All countries: February 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: October 1, 2016

India: April 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

