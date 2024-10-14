USCIS Updates Guidance On EB-1 Extraordinary Ability Criteria

On Oct. 2, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released updated policy guidance clarifying the evidence that may be considered for EB-1A extraordinary ability immigrant visa eligibility. The EB-1A category is designed for applicants who possess extraordinary ability in science, the arts, education, business, or athletics, as demonstrated by sustained national or international acclaim and recognized achievements in their field.

Key Updates to EB-1A Criteria:

Consideration of Team Awards: USCIS will now consider an individual's participation in team awards under the criterion for lesser nationally or internationally recognized prizes or awards for excellence. Even if an applicant has not won a personal award, USCIS may consider their contribution to a team that has achieved recognition. This change may offer increased flexibility, particularly for individuals in fields where team efforts often play a central role in success.

Impact of the Updated Guidance

These updates, effective immediately, are part of USCIS's ongoing efforts to provide clarity and transparency regarding the types of evidence that can be used to establish eligibility for the EB-1A classification, and build upon a previous policy update from September 2023.

By refining EB-1A criteria, USCIS may offer greater flexibility and acknowledges the diverse ways in which individuals can demonstrate extraordinary ability. Please also refer to USCIS's policy manual for more information on evidence that may be considered for EB-1A petitions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.