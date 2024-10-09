ARTICLE
9 October 2024

Annual Limit Reached In EB-2 Visa Category

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore Firm Details
On September 9, 2024, the Department of State (DOS) announced the issuance of all available visas in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) visa category for fiscal year (FY) 2024.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

On September 9, 2024, the Department of State (DOS) announced the issuance of all available visas in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) visa category for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The annual limit for EB-2 visas is 28.6 percent of the worldwide employment limit.

DOS noted that because all available EB-2 visas for FY 2024 have been used, embassies and consulates cannot issue visas in this category for the remainder of the fiscal year. The annual limit has reset the start of FY 2025 on October 1, 2024.

"Maximizing these visas facilitates legitimate travel for individuals with exceptional ability and professionals holding advanced degrees. These individuals bring contributions across many industries that greatly benefit the U.S. economy," DOS said.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More