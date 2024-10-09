Annual Limit Reached In EB-2 Visa Category

On September 9, 2024, the Department of State (DOS) announced the issuance of all available visas in the employment-based second preference (EB-2) visa category for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The annual limit for EB-2 visas is 28.6 percent of the worldwide employment limit.

DOS noted that because all available EB-2 visas for FY 2024 have been used, embassies and consulates cannot issue visas in this category for the remainder of the fiscal year. The annual limit has reset the start of FY 2025 on October 1, 2024.

"Maximizing these visas facilitates legitimate travel for individuals with exceptional ability and professionals holding advanced degrees. These individuals bring contributions across many industries that greatly benefit the U.S. economy," DOS said.

