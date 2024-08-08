French Insider Episode 33: Business Travel To The U.S., ESTA, Visas, And More [Replay] (Podcast)

self

In this episode of French Insider, Greg Berk, a partner at Sheppard Mullin, joins host Inès Briand to discuss immigration and business travel to the United States, including the particulars of the ESTA visa waiver program, obtaining an O-1 visa, H-1B visa, or green card, and what travelers can expect from the CPB upon entry.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is an ESTA visa waiver?

How long can you stay in the U.S. on an ESTA waiver?

How soon can someone come back to the U.S. with an ESTA waiver?

Who needs a work visa, and what types of work visas are available?

How specialized must an individual be to qualify for a special talent (0-1) visa?

What is an H-1B visa?

When should French entities start planning to send individuals to the U.S.?

When does someone need a green card? How do they obtain one?

Are there tax implications when obtaining a green card?

Can a green card be relinquished if the holder leaves the U.S.?

Why does the CPB occasionally check social media accounts?

Can the CPB deny a visa holder entry?

Why might someone be called in for a secondary inspection? How should they deal with this?

How can travel to Cuba or another restricted country impact an ESTA? Would it affect other types of visas?

About Greg Berk

Greg Berk, a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Labor and Employment Practice Group, is based in Orange County, California. He heads the firm's immigration practice and is a Certified Specialist in Immigration and Nationality Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

With more than 25 years of experience advising on various U.S. immigration issues, Greg is a trusted resource for global employers seeking guidance on recruiting and retaining foreign executives and top talent for their U.S. operations. He also works with investors on E-2, L-1, and EB-5 matters as well as I-9 and other immigration compliance matters. He is the author of "Immigration Checklists and Practice Pointers – A Desk Reference," a book published by the American Bar Association for General Counsel and HR managers.

About Inès Briand

Inès Briand is an associate in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group and French Desk Team in the firm's Brussels office, where her practice primarily focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisition transactions (with special emphasis on operations involving French companies). She also has significant experience in general corporate matters and compliance for foreign companies settled in the United States.

As a member of the firm's French Desk, Inès has advised companies and private equity funds in both the United States and Europe on mergers, acquisitions, commercial contracts and general corporate matters, including expansion of French companies in the United States.

Contact Information

Inès Briand

Greg Berk

