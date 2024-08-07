The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed to amend and clarify regulations concerning the 9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit fee for H-1B and L-1 visas. The proposed regulatory changes would require covered employers to "submit the 9-11 Biometric Fee for all extension-of-stay petitions, regardless of whether a Fraud Fee applies, to include extension-of-stay petitions that do not involve a change of employer. The 9-11 Biometric Fee would continue to apply unchanged to petitions seeking an initial grant of status."

Reaction. Commenting on the proposed rule on July 8, 2024, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) noted that "DHS is proposing to significantly change its interpretation regarding when the 9-11 Biometric Fee, implemented under Public Law 114-113 for H-1B and L-1 visas, is required. This law created an additional fee of $4,000 for H-1B petitions and $4,500 for L-1 petitions when H-1B or L-1 workers comprise more than 50% of the petitioner's U.S. workforce (Covered Employers). This fee is in addition to the other filing fees associated with these petitions." In 2019, AILA explained, "in response to the DHS proposed revisions to the USCIS fee schedule that was ultimately enjoined, AILA urged DHS not to adopt the same statutory interpretation it proposes now, citing, among other reasons, the significant harm it would cause for certain U.S. employers, and that it was contrary to the plain language and intent of the statute." In its comment, AILA delineated the reasons for its disagreement with the current proposal, which would require covered employers to pay the 9-11 Biometric Fee "not only for initial benefit requests with which all employers must include the Fraud Fee but also for requests by the same Covered Employer to extend the same worker's H-1B or L-1 status, even though in the latter scenario the Fraud Fee is not required."

Details:

DHS proposed rule (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), 89 Fed. Reg. 48339 (June 6, 2024).

AILA comment (July 8, 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.