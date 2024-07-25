DHS Acknowledges New Ten-Year Auto-Extension Of Venezuelan Passport Validity

Consistent with the Venezuela National Assembly decree of June 25, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) webpages have been updated to reflect DHS recognition of a new ten-year auto-extension of Venezuelan passports.

According to the Venezuelan decree, Venezuelan passports issued before June 25, 2024 remain valid for ten years beyond the expiration date printed in the passport, or beyond the expiration date of the last passport extension ("prorroga"), whichever is later. On its website, CBP confirms that all U.S. visas contained in these extended Venezuelan passports will remain valid until the printed expiration date on the visa unless the visa is first revoked or canceled. The agency also confirms that individuals traveling with an approved Advance Travel Authorization as part of the DHS Parole Process for Venezuelans may apply for admission to the United States with the auto-extended passports. The agency reminds Venezuelan nationals that the new auto-extension does not alter the requirements to obtain a U.S. visa or application for admission to the United States. Venezuelans who wish to travel to a country other than the United States should contact the embassy of that country to learn about its specific travel document requirements.

The prior auto-extension for Venezuelan passports was limited to five years. As of this writing, it does not appear that the State Department has updated its website information on Venezuelan passports.

