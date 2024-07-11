August 2024 Visa Bulletin Update – USCIS To Honor Final Action Dates For Employment-Based Categories

At a glance
Next month, USCIS will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications from foreign nationals with a priority date that is earlier than the Final Action Dates listed in the State Department's August 2024 Visa Bulletin.
Employment-Based Priority Date Cutoffs for August 2024
To be eligible to file an employment-based adjustment application in August, foreign nationals must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed below for their preference category and country.
USCIS has chosen the Final Action Dates chart listed in next month's State Department Visa Bulletin for employment-based applications.
Final Action Dates for August 2024
EB-1
China: November 1, 2022
India: February 1, 2022
All other countries: Current
EB-2
China: March 1, 2020
India: July 15, 2012
All other countries: March 15, 2023
EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers
China: September 1, 2020
India: October 22, 2012
All other countries: December 1, 2021
EB-3 Other Workers
China: January 1, 2017
India: October 22, 2012
Philippines: May 1, 2020
All other countries: January 1, 2021
EB-4
All countries: January 1, 2021
EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional
Center)
China: December 15, 2015
India: December 1, 2020
All other countries: Current
EB-5 Set-Asides
Rural: Current for all countries
High Unemployment: Current for all countries
Infrastructure: Current for all countries
