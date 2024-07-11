August 2024 Visa Bulletin Update – USCIS To Honor Final Action Dates For Employment-Based Categories

At a glance

Next month, USCIS will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications from foreign nationals with a priority date that is earlier than the Final Action Dates listed in the State Department's August 2024 Visa Bulletin.

Employment-Based Priority Date Cutoffs for August 2024

To be eligible to file an employment-based adjustment application in August, foreign nationals must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed below for their preference category and country.

USCIS has chosen the Final Action Dates chart listed in next month's State Department Visa Bulletin for employment-based applications.

Final Action Dates for August 2024

EB-1

China: November 1, 2022

India: February 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: March 1, 2020

India: July 15, 2012

All other countries: March 15, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: September 1, 2020

India: October 22, 2012

All other countries: December 1, 2021

EB-3 Other Workers

China: January 1, 2017

India: October 22, 2012

Philippines: May 1, 2020

All other countries: January 1, 2021

EB-4

All countries: January 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: December 15, 2015

India: December 1, 2020

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

